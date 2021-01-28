‘Big Little Lies’ author has new novel out in September

Henry Holt announced on Wednesday that Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall comes out on September 14. (Source: Liane Moriarty.com)

The new novel from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty will be a story of family, tennis and a mysterious absence.

Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall comes out September 14. Its characters include retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney and their four adult children as the author once again brings readers behind the closed doors of seemingly tranquil suburbia.

Now, Joy Delaney has disappeared and her children are reexamining their parents marriage and their family history with fresh frightened eyes according to Holt. Is her disappearance related to their mysterious house guest from last year? Or were things never as rosy as they seemed in the Delaney household?

The Australian writers previous books also include Truly Madly Guilty and Nine Perfect Strangers which came out in 2018 and is being adapted for a Hulu miniseries starring Nicole Kidman. Big Little Lies, published in 2014, is the basis for the Emmy winning HBO series that stars Kidman Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.