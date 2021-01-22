Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story wins the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2020

The book also looks in the business and interpersonal complexities that weakened the founders’ control over their creation and forced them to sell out to Walmart, a retailer they had once dreamt of emulating. (Photo: Amazon/Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

Journalist Mihir Dalal’s Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story – which recounts how the Bansals built Flipkart into a multi-billion-dollar company and redefined India’s e-commerce – was announced as the winner of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2020. With a purse of Rs 15 lakh for the winner, it is the biggest business book prize in the country.

While announcing the winner virtually on Thursday, Gopal Jain, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Gaja Capital, said, “The Indian growth phenomenon is one of the great stories of the 21st century. It needs to be told. As investors and entrepreneurs in the Indian market, we have witnessed several such journeys first-hand. The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize was instituted in 2019 to encourage Indian writers, journalists and entrepreneurs to tell our stories and tell them well, for the world.”

The prize-winning book also looks in the business and interpersonal complexities that weakened the founders’ control over their creation and forced them to sell out to Walmart, a retailer they had once dreamt of emulating.

The jury for the second edition of the prize comprised Manish Sabharwal, Chairman Teamlease; Imran Jafar, Managing Partner & co-founder – Gaja Capital; UK Sinha, former Chairman of SEBI; Michael Queen, former Chief Executive of 3i; Neelkanth Mishra, Managing Director and Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific for Credit Suisse; Narayan Ramachandran, former country head, Morgan Stanley India; Prithvi Haldea, Founder Chairman of Praxis Consulting; and Shailesh Haribhakti, Founder and Managing Partner of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates Chartered Accountants.

In the citation, the jury said, “Through this incisive and deeply researched book, Mihir Dalal aims to answer the critical question: What will the internet economy in India look like? The Flipkart story reminds us that Indian entrepreneurs will forge their own independent paths of innovation serving a diverse and very demanding Indian consumer.”

The inaugural prize was won in 2019 by Girish Kuber for his book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.