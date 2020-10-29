Bhopal-based literary, arts fest to go online

The festival line up also includes a painting exhibition, an international mushaira, discourses on Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi, meet the author sessions, dastangoi and performances by popular Indian and overseas bands.

The annual Bhopal based literature and arts festival Vishwarang 2020′ will host its second edition online owing to the pandemic, featuring over 1000 artists, poets and writers from 50 countries.

Organised by Rabindranath Tagore University in collaboration with the Tagore International Centre for Arts & Culture, Bhopal, the festival known to promote literature in Hindi and other regional languages, will be held between November 20-29. Touted to be a kaleidoscope of art, culture and literature, the event boasts of an eventful calendar over the course of 10 days this year, featuring panel discussions on the arts, as well as performances, including light mood melodies and folk dances.

“The event will begin with programs based on Rabindranath Tagore and his works. Moreover, tributes will be paid to dhrupad singer Ramakant Gundecha, former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, theatre artist and director Usha Ganguly and poet Rahat Indori,” chairman of the organising committee Santosh Kumar Choubey said in a statement.

It will feature over 72 sessions on subjects ranging from arts, science, literature and culture. In order to increase youth and children participation, two new categories an international film festival and a children’s literature, art and music festival have been added to this year’s edition.

The festival line up also includes a painting exhibition, an international mushaira, discourses on Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi, meet the author sessions, dastangoi and performances by popular Indian and overseas bands.

“This year, the theme of the painting exhibition would be ‘Women in Indian Art’, for which more than 1,000 paintings have been received. Cash prizes will be awarded to five best paintings,” the statement said. As many as 50 books along with a coffee table book, based on the first edition of the festival, will also be released during the event.

