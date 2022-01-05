scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

White, who would have turned 100 on January 17, capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart.

By: Reuters | New York |
January 5, 2022 1:39:30 pm
Comic book biography of Betty WhiteA page from a biography comic book tracing the life of Betty White is seen in this handout image. (Source: Reuters)

The life of comedic actress Betty White is being celebrated in a new biographical comic book.

White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America’s geriatric sweetheart. She died on Friday in her sleep at her home, according to her agent.

From her early days in television to her iconic role on The Golden Girls and her social media fame, the 30-page comic by TidalWave Productions traces her Hollywood journey. The book will be available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as Amazon.com.

betty white, betty white comic, betty white death A page from a biography comic book tracing the life of Betty White. (TidalWave Productions/Handout via REUTERS)

TidalWave Productions has previously released biographies on celebrities including Carrie Fisher, Lucille Ball, David Bowie and Elizabeth Taylor.

White won best-supporting actress Emmys for her role on the “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1975 and 1976.

She won another Emmy in 1986 for “The Golden Girls,” a sitcom about four older women living together in Miami that featured an age demographic rarely highlighted on American television. White also was nominated for an Emmy six other times for her portrayal of the widowed Rose Nylund, a sweet, naïve and ditzy Midwesterner, on the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992 and was one of the top-rated series of its time.

White, who had no children, worked for animal causes. She once turned down a role in the movie As Good as It Gets because of a scene in which a dog was thrown in a garbage chute.

