Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover apologises for ‘tone-deaf’ colouring book based on domestic violence novel

Atria Books, the publisher, also responded to the controversy surrounding the planned book and announced that the project now stands cancelled

colleen hooverColleen apologises for the colouring book (Source: Colleen Hoover/Instagram)

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has apologised after being criticised by readers for planning to publish a colouring book based on one of her bestselling novels about domestic violence. A few days back, the US-based author announced The Official It Ends With Us Colouring Book on social media.

Given the book’s theme of domestic abuse and trauma, fans were quick to call out the “tone-deaf” idea of publishing the colouring book version. Following the backlash, Hoover took to Instagram to post a story, saying, “The colouring book was developed with Lily’s strength in mind, but I can absolutely see how this was tone-deaf.”

The author posted a story to apologise (Source: Colleen Hoover/Instagram)

“I hear you guys and I agree with you. No excuses. No finger-pointing. I have contacted the publisher to let them know I would prefer we don’t move forward with it. Thank you for the respectful discourse and accountability. Nothing but love,” she added.

Atria Books, the publisher, also responded to the controversy surrounding the planned book and announced that the project now stands cancelled.

'It is crucial for me to allow a woman to tell her own story': Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

“Atria Books will not move forward with the publication of The Official It Ends with Us Coloring Book,” the publisher wrote on Instagram. “We developed this book to be uplifting and empowering, mirroring Lily Bloom’s story; we appreciate the feedback and discourse and have the greatest respect for Colleen Hoover’s fans. Thank you for the honest conversation and passion for the world Colleen has created in her books and the characters within,” it added.

‘It Ends With Us’ is a story of a young woman Lily Bloom’s journey, detailing her struggle with abusive relationships with her father and husband, and her eventual fight to break free from this cycle.

Hoover is one of the bestselling novelists in the United States with six of the top 10 bestselling individual books in 2022.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 14:43 IST
