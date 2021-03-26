Best First Novel longlist: Deepa Anappara’s Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line makes the cut

Every year, the Authors’ Club presents the First Novel Award to the best first novel of the year. The author needs to be British and their work must be published in the UK a year previous to the one the prize is announced for. This year, novels published between 1 Jan and 31 Dec 2020 qualified for the honour.

The long list for this year is out and Deepa Anappara’s Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line features on the list. The other works are: Hashim & Family by Shahnaz Ahsan, The Island Child by Molly Aitken, Tsarina by Ellen Alpsten, The Book of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka, The Family Tree by Sairish Hussain, Who They Was by Gabriel Krauze, You Have to Make Your Own Fun Around Here by Frances Macken, Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez, Saving Missy by Beth Morrey, Love After Love by Ingrid Persaud, What’s Left of Me is Yours by Stephanie Scott.

Our #longlist for the Best First Novel Award is out and it is 🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations to all longlisted authors. Thank you to our members who have read copiously and diligently through the winter:#BFNA2021 https://t.co/1Z1VvEoNi7 — Authors’ Club (@AuthorsClub) February 26, 2021

“We are thrilled to announce this diverse longlist of remarkable first-time novelists who cover an array of subjects from love and murder in Japan to London’s gang culture, from Tsarist Russia and slavery in Nigeria to the plight of children in the slums of India, as well as celebrating the importance of friendship and community closer to home. Once again women dominate the longlist. Here are twelve debut novelists tackling important and topical themes,” Lucy Popescu, chair of the judging panel, said.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday 19th May.