Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh passes away: Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee mourn his demise

Noted Bengali poet and critic Sankha Ghosh passed away on April 21 due to Covid 19-related complications. He was 89. He was in home isolation at the time of his death.

News of his death saddened readers as snippets from his poems soon started flooding social media. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences on his passing, saying “His death created a deep void in the society.”

Home Affairs Miniter Amit Shah, and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed their condolences. “Anguished to learn about the sad demise of a renowned Bengali poet and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Shri Shankha Ghosh Ji. He will always be remembered for his outstanding poems, deeply rooted in the social context. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!,” Shah tweeted.

“Deeply saddened at the demise (of) legendary Bengali poet, Shahitya Academy and Padma Bhushan Award winner Shankha Ghosh at age of 89 due to COVID. Irreparable loss for Bengali literature. May his soul rest in peace. #ShankhaGhosh,” Dhankhar wrote.

Here are the tweets.

Readers and admirers of his work also took to social media to express their anguish, acknowledging the deep void the poet left.

আমার দু:খের দিন তথাগত

আমার সুখের দিন ভাসমান

এমন বৃষ্টির দিন পথে পথে

আমার মৃত্যুর দিন মনে পড়ে। আবার সুখের মাঠ জলভরা

আবার দু:খের ধান ভরে যায়

এমন বৃষ্টির দিন মনে পড়ে

আমার জন্মের কোনো শেষ নেই।

শঙ্খ ঘোষ

Rest In Peace #ShankhaGhosh 🙏 — Ram Kamal । राम कमल (@Ramkamal) April 21, 2021

Shankha Ghosh passes on. Covid-19 takes yet another giant. In his own words: নষ্ট হয়ে যায় প্রভু, নষ্ট হয়ে যায়।

ছিলো, নেই- মাত্র এই; ইটের পাঁজায়

আগুন জ্বালায় রাত্রে দারুণ জ্বালায়

আর সব ধ্যান ধান নষ্ট হয়ে যায়। — Swati ট্যাগর (@swatiatrest) April 21, 2021

The saddest loss for me this year. The distinguished Bengali poet, Shankha Ghosh passed away from #COVIDー19 this morning in #Kolkata. I grew up with his poems, like so many others of my generation, and I rarely met anyone in my life who had so much grace and sagacity. RIP Jethu. — Amitangshu Acharya (@amitangshu) April 21, 2021

as resonant a poem as there will ever be.

rest in peace, shankha ghosh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sf1BDcNwYV — adreeta (@adreetired_pdf) April 21, 2021

In 2011, he was awarded Padma Bhushan and in 2016 he received the Jnanpith Award. In 1977, he received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book ‘Babarer Prarthana‘. He is survived by his daughters Semanti and Srabanti, and wife Pratima.