Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Latest news

Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh passes away: Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee mourn his demise

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 1:28:39 pm
The poet was 89 years. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Noted Bengali poet and critic Sankha Ghosh passed away on April 21 due to Covid 19-related complications. He was 89. He was in home isolation at the time of his death.

News of his death saddened readers as snippets from his poems soon started flooding social media. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences on his passing, saying “His death created a deep void in the society.”

Home Affairs Miniter Amit Shah, and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed their condolences. “Anguished to learn about the sad demise of a renowned Bengali poet and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Shri Shankha Ghosh Ji. He will always be remembered for his outstanding poems, deeply rooted in the social context. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!,” Shah tweeted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh passes away due to Covid-19 complications

“Deeply saddened at the demise (of) legendary Bengali poet, Shahitya Academy and Padma Bhushan Award winner Shankha Ghosh at age of 89 due to COVID. Irreparable loss for Bengali literature. May his soul rest in peace. #ShankhaGhosh,” Dhankhar wrote.

Here are the tweets.

Readers and admirers of his work also took to social media to express their anguish, acknowledging the deep void the poet left.

In 2011, he was awarded Padma Bhushan and in 2016 he received the Jnanpith Award. In 1977, he received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book ‘Babarer Prarthana‘. He is survived by his daughters Semanti and Srabanti, and wife Pratima.

