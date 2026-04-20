Becoming the Storm is a Delhi family saga on early marriage and women’s agency

There is something almost cosmically appropriate about the central scene of Rami Chhabra’s debut fiction, Becoming the Storm. A sant of considerable local repute arrives at a Delhi bungalow in a black imported Chevrolet; its mere presence in the driveway sufficient advertisement of divine connections. Sixteen-year-old Indu, spotting his fallen pen, bends to retrieve it. The sant, assuming devotion where there is only politeness, blesses her extravagantly and prophecies: marry at 18 and your karma is catastrophic; marry at 22 and you shall have a smooth life. Indu, who does not believe in sants, duly marries at 18.

Reader, she regrets this.

What follows across 474 pages is a post-Partition intergenerational Delhi family saga that Anita Desai has called sprawling and richly coloured. Desai, to be clear, is right. The Singhs are a proper novelistic family — feuding, loving, financially complicated, equipped with the full complement of difficult in-laws and possessed of the stereotypical mother-in-law who, upon meeting her newborn granddaughter, observes, “What to say. After all it’s only a girl.”

The scenes are vivid, as only lived experience can make them; the dialogue feels lived-in; the domestic details give a sense of déjà vu and the social textures are uncomfortably familiar. The novel holds up a mirror to a society that would rather not be looked at directly, and keeps it there.