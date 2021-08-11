‘Moment for the history books’: Batman’s sidekick Robin comes out as bisexual in new comic

DC Comics has revealed that the Tim Drake version of Batman’s sidekick Robin is bisexual. Robin’s sexuality was disclosed in the latest installment of a monthly anthology series called Batman: Urban Legends, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In the story, Drake reunited with his friend Bernard, who is then kidnapped by a villain. As Robin rescues him, Bernard reveals he wishes he could complete his date with Drake.

A few pages later, Bernard asks, “Tim Drake… do you want to go on a date with me?” Drake replies, “Yeah, I think I want that,” as quoted by the outlet.

Writer Meghan Fitzmartin told Polygon in an interview, “When Dave [Wielgosz] (my editor for Batman: Urban Legends) reached out about doing another Tim story, I was thrilled. We talked about where Tim Drake has been versus where he was at the time and came to the conclusion that it needed to be a story about identity and discovery. What was next for Boy Wonder?”

Tim Drake, however, is not the first queer superhero. Some of the other LGBTQ superheroes are Kate Kane (Batwoman), Loki, Bobby Drake (Iceman) and more.

Sharing a glimpse of the Tim Drake comic, the writer tweeted, “My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen.”

