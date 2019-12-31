Barack Obama’s favourite books in 2019: The Anarchy by William Dalrymple, Normal People by Sally Rooney

Which among these have you read? Which among these have you read?

The year is just about to end and certainly, there are a host of books, songs and films one must have enjoyed. Barack Obama recently tweeted out a list of the books he enjoyed reading this year. “As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did,” he wrote and shared his list.

The list is eclectic, comprehensive and consist of Normal People by Sally Rooney as well as winner of Booker Prize Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo. You can take a cue from this to add your list. Here are the books which made it to the former US President’s list this year.

This is what it looks like:

*The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: the Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power by Shoshana Zuboff

*The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire by William Dalrymple

*Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep

*Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

*The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present by David Treuer

*How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell

*Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

*Lot: Stories by Bryan Washington

*Normal People by Sally Rooney

*The Orphan Master’s Son by Adam Johnson

*The Yellow House by Sarah M Broom

*Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

*Solitary by Albert Woodfox

*The Topeka School by Ben Lerner

*Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino

*Trust Exercise by Susan Choi

*We Live in the Water: Stories by Jess Walter

He also picked two books from those who enjoy sports.

Obama singled out the following two books out as must-reads for sports fans: A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule by Jim Rooney and The Sixth Man by Andre Iguodala.

How many, among these, have you read?

