Barack Obama reveals annual list of favourite books

The year is almost about to end and former US President Barack Obama has come up with a list of books that he enjoyed the most this year. Incidentally his memoir, A Promised Land also came out this year. He, however, did not include it even though he opined that he thinks it “is a pretty good book.”

With a tinge of humour he wrote, “As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did.”

His list includes rather eclectic and exhausting titles like: Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar, Jack by Marilynne Robinson, Caste by Isabel Wilkerson, The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson, Luster by Raven Leilani, How much of these hills is gold by C Pam Zhang, Long Bright River by Liz Moore, Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey, Twilight of Democracy by Anne Applebaum, Deacon King Kong by James McBride, The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, The Glass Hotel by Emily St John Mandel, Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker, The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson, Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn, Missionaries by Phil Klay.

