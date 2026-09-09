Baillie Gifford Prize: 5 non-fiction books to add to your TBR

The Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction is one of the most watched awards, and this year’s longlist, replete with ancient battlefields, wartime Parisian hotels, and the shadowy corridors of Cold War espionage, does not disappoint.

From a formidable list of 13 works of non-fiction penned by some of the brightest minds of our age, The Indian Express spotlights five must-read books:

London Falling — Patrick Radden Keefe (Picador)

London Falling centres on one of the most intriguing true-crime stories involving 19-year-old Zac Brettler, who fell to his death from a luxury London penthouse balcony overlooking the Thames in November 2019. After his death, it emerged that he had been leading a double life, posing as the son of a Russian oligarch and rubbing shoulders with gangsters such as Verinder Sharma, known as Indian Dave. Keefe follows Zac’s parents as they try to understand what brought their son to that balcony and how a teenager’s elaborate fantasy life drew him into London’s underworld. Keefe, a staff writer at The New Yorker, previously won the prize in 2021 for Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty. He returns to the longlist with this stranger-than-fiction story.