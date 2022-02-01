Amazon announces closure of publishing house Westland

Nearly six years after global retail conglomerate Amazon had acquired Indian publishing house Westland in 2016, it announced the closure of what had, since then, become one of India’s finest home-grown publishers. In an email response, an Amazon spokesperson said, “After a thorough review, we have made the difficult decision to no longer operate Westland. We are working closely with the employees, authors, agents, and distribution partners on this transition and we remain committed to innovating for customers in India.”

The spokesperson did not respond to questions sent by The Indian Express on what necessitated the decision and the fate of the publishing house’s extensive list.

Helmed by publisher VK Karthika, Westland’s has published a wide range of books from literary fiction to political analyses to translations and children’s books. In particular, its lists of non-fiction and translated work have stood out for their incisive analysis and inclusivity. Westland runs several imprints, including Context (for literary fiction), Tranquebar (for non-fiction), Eka, its bhasha publishing division, and Red Panda, their children’s division. Some of the authors on their list include JCB Prize for literature winners S Hareesh, M Mukundan. Others on their roster include Perumal Murugan, KR Meera, Josy Joseph, Malavika Prasad, Nisha Susan, Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, among others. The company’s commercial list includes bestselling authors such as Chetan Bhagat, Amish, Preeti Shenoy and Ashok Banker. Recently, they had published Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani’s debut novel, Lal Salaam.

According to sources in the organisation, the news of the closure was announced officially on Tuesday morning by company CEO Gautam Padmanabhan. Employees had had no prior inkling of the impending announcement. Authors on their list are yet to be intimated about the rights of their work and what happens to works in progress. Incidentally, in case of a breach of contract, the party that does not fulfil its obligations, is liable for compensation of damages to the abiding party.

The closure of publishing houses, even at times of financial crunch, is not a usual occurrence in the literary industry, where mergers and sales are more common. Which is why the news of the closure came as a shock to most. Manjiri Indurkar, whose non-fiction book, It’s All in Your Head, M, was published by Tranquebar in 2020, and who has another book scheduled for publication this year, said, “I’ve had the most wonderful time working with the Westland team. For the last two years, I’ve told everyone that they should consider sending their work to the publishing house because I didn’t have a single bad experience with them. Which is why I feel very heartbroken. The fall of any literary institution is tragic but they have been putting out such high quality, brave books that it feels like a huge loss that has come during these difficult times we are going through. I am not sure I know how to process this.”

“It’s shocking news. Karthika is one of our finest editors and it’s an absolute privilege working with her,” said Delhi-based writer Devapriya Roy.

