Award list for the Tata Literature Live! Festival announced

It is the season of book awards and a number of award-nominee lists are coming out everyday. The Tata Literature Live! Festival’s literary awards longlist have Irwin Allan Sealy for his Asoca: A Sutra (PenguinRandom House); Sunjeev Sahota for China Room (Penguin Random House); Udayan Mukherjee for Essential Items and Other Tales from a Land in Lockdown (Bloomsbury); Raza Mir for Murder at the Mushaira (Aleph); Jeet Thayil for Names of the Women (Penguin Random House) and Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni for The Last Queen (HarperCollins).

The non-fiction long list features Ghazala Wahab for Born a Muslim: Some Truths About Islam in India (Aleph); Kavitha Rao for Lady Doctors: The Untold Stories of India’s First Women in Medicine (Westland); Hari Pulakkat for Space. Life. Matter: The Coming of Age of Indian Science (Hachette); Samrat Choudhury for The Braided River: A Journey Along the Brahmaputra (HarperCollins); Sonia Shah’s The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move (Bloomsbury); Ashish Khetan’s Undercover: My Journey into the Darkness of Hindutva (Westland).

The debut fiction category has A Bit of Everything by Sandeep Raina (Westland); A Death in Shonagachhi by Rijula Das (Pan MacMillan); Gods and Ends by Lindsay Pereira (Penguin Random House); Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian (HarperCollins); The City of Good Death by Priyanka Champaneri (Penguin Random House); The Eminently Forgettable Life of Mrs. Pankajam by Meera Rajagopalan (Hachette).

In the non-fiction first book category, the six books are Abantika Ghosh’s Billions Under Lockdown: The Inside Story of India’s Fight Against COVID-19 (Bloomsbury); After I was Raped: The Untold Lives of Five Rape Survivors by Urmi Bhattacheryya (Pan MacMillan); Breathing Here is Injurious to Your Health: The Human Cost of Air Pollution and How You Can Be the Change by Jyoti Pande Lavakare (Hachette); It’s All In Your Head, M by Manjiri Indurkar (Westland); Landscapes of Loss: The Story of an Indian Drought by Kavitha Iyer (HarperCollins); Rumours of Spring: A Girlhood in Kashmir by Farah Bashir (HarperCollins).

The business book of the year longlist features Fossil Free: Reimagining Clean Energy in a Carbon-Constrained World by Sumant Sinha (HarperCollins); Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy by Tamal Bandyopadhyay (Roli Books); Spring: Bouncing Back From Rejection by Ambi Parameswaran (Westland); The Economics of Small Things by Sudipta Sarangi (Penguin Random House); The Joys of Compounding: The Passionate Pursuit of Lifelong Learning by Gautam Baid (HarperCollins); The Ventilator Project by Srikant Sastri & Amitabha Bandyopadhyay (Pan Macmillan).

The winners will be announced during the closing ceremony of the festival on November 21. This year, the festival will be held between November 18 and 21. Because of the ongoing pandemic, it will be online this year as well.

