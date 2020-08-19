Author Sudha Murty announces new collection of stories on 70th birthday

She wrote this book during the lockdown. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

On the 70th birthday of award-winning author Sudha Murty, publishing house Penguin Random House India on Wednesday announced her latest collection of short stories, Grandparents’ Bag of Stories. The book, scheduled to be released in November, is a sequel to Murty’s last release “Grandma’s Bag of Stories” and will feature 20 stories.

The publishing house also revealed the first look of the cover of the upcoming book to celebrate the author’s birthday.

Known for writing both in English and Kannada, Murty has penned novels, technical books, travelogues, collections of short stories and non-fiction pieces, along with several bestselling books for children. “The lockdown due to the pandemic got me wondering what I would have done as a 10-12 year old kid. I would have really got bored. I would have gone to my grandparents’ house, sat with them, heard stories, and learnt how to help people in difficult times.

So, I thought why can’t I once again become a 10-year-old, think of all my childhood stories and write a book. That’s how I wrote these set of stories,” said Murty.

Narrated in the voice of grandparents, who epitomise storytelling in our childhood, these tales of kings and jungles, not only promise fun and adventure to the readers, but are also wrapped up in wonderful and important lessons of life. “She (Murty) wrote this new book during the lockdown and even in these strange and trying times, it is admirable that she has come up with, yet again, a wonderful range of stories that can fill our hearts, make us smile and fire up our imaginations.

After all, what better way to seek comfort and joy other than the magic of stories? I am excited to see the readers’ reaction to Grandparents’ Bag of Stories,” said Sohini Mitra, publisher, Children’s Division, Penguin Random House India.

