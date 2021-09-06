Author Namita Gokhale receives 7th Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award

Writer Namita Gokhale has been chosen as the recipient of the seventh Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award. She was conferred upon the honour recently in a virtual ceremony.

Organised by a collective of women professionals from the year 2015, the annual award honours Yamin Hazarika, the first woman from Northeast India to be selected for DANIPS, a federal police service that administered Delhi and the Union Territories in 1977.

The organisers noted that Gokhale is a critically acclaimed award-winning writer with 20 books, including 11 works of fiction, to her name.

A co-founder and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, Gokhale also mentors Himalayan Echoes and the Kumaon Festival of Literature and the Arts.

It is an honour to be nominated for the Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award 2021.The late Yamin Hazarika was an outstanding human being, who continues to inspire us today by the integrity, commitment & dedication which she displayed in such abundant measure in her short life pic.twitter.com/4Vbcrqtf4p — Namita Gokhale (@NamitaGokhale_) August 26, 2021

“The world is full of unsung heroes whose legacy adds momentum to human progress. Yamin Hazarika was made of heroic mettle and continues to be an inspirational figure more than two decades after she passed on,” Gokhale said.

Hazarika succumbed to cancer in the year 1999.

Speaking during the ceremony, historian Yasmin Saikia of the Arizona State University said that history is no longer confined to great men but is also about great women.

ALSO READ | Home is where the work is: Writers and their workspaces

“I am thinking of women like Yamin Hazarika and Namita Gokhale who are somewhat like us, we can access them as friends, colleagues, family members, and so on, and yet they are the ones who create their reputations made in a spirit of tireless work and quiet fortitude transcending the social forces and society in general that come in their way, and keep moving forward with determination and raise themselves so outstandingly above the rest of us,” Saikia said.

Previously, historian Rana Safvi, author Indrani Raimedhi, athlete Tayabun Nisha, actor Moloya Goswami, environmental activist Purnima Devi Barman and social activist Hasina Kharbhih have been the recipients of the Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!