Author out of Top 10 after buying 400 copies of his own book

In a turn of events that would make for a compelling novel, an author recently lost his position in Top 10 in the Sunday Times bestseller charts after it was found out that he himself bought 400 copies of the book. A report in The Guardian states that Mark Dawson lost the spot for his book, The Cleaner.

The report also states that the results came up after Nielsen BookScan, book sales monitor, examined Dawson’s case prompted by the author’s admission in a podcast that he had placed an order for his own book. The author had gone on to reveal that he did this after noticing his book was on the 13th spot on Nielsen’s midweek chart. Consequently, he allegedly reached out to readers asking them if they would purchase the book if he was the one buying it.

The author’s actions have been criticised. The Sunday Times is expected to put forth a correction. “With current circumstances calling for alternative ways to achieve sales we are having to monitor and judge many cases on an individual basis and we apologise that on this occasion we misunderstood the intentions of this sales transaction,” Nielsen was quoted as saying.

Replying to author Clare Mackintosh on Twitter, the author stated, “The books were bought in order to fulfil orders placed by my readers. Many of them are outside of the UK. I understand the point you’re trying to make, but, in this case, it’s misplaced. These are not sitting on a shelf – they’ll be shipped next week,” adding, “The copies are not going to sit in my garage. If I was intent on “gaming the system” I would have bought 10k copies, sat on them forever and been number one. (I wouldn’t have discussed it on a popular podcast, either).”

