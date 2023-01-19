scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Author Howard Blum is writing book on Idaho student deaths

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed Nov. 13

howard blumHoward Blum has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which has not yet announced a title or release date (https://www.howardblum.com)
Listen to this article
Author Howard Blum is writing book on Idaho student deaths
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A bestselling author of crime stories and other nonfiction works is working on a book about the stabbing deaths last fall of four students at the University of Idaho.

Howard Blum has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which has not yet announced a title or release date. His previous books include “Wanted!: The Search for Nazis in America” and “American Lightning: Terror, Mystery, the Birth of Hollywood, and the Crime of the Century,” which in 2009 won an Edgar Award for “best fact crime” book.

Blum has been reporting on the Idaho killings for Air Mail, the digital newsletter co-founded by former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter.

“I hope to tell a suspenseful factual story that will put readers in the midst of events and help them understand what really happened in the still of the night in Moscow, Idaho,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “And, not least, why it happened.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Also Read |Books offer tips on eco-conscious lifestyle

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed Nov. 13.

Bryan Kohberger, a doctoral student at Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. He was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania in connection with the deaths. He has been extradited to Idaho and has yet to enter a plea.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:23 IST
Next Story

4-km tunnel under Ridge in Delhi gets Board nod; SC committee to consider next

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close