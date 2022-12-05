Author Dominique Lapierre no more: Some poignant books he wrote in his lifetime

Author Dominique Lapierre, who wrote books like ‘Freedom at Midnight‘, ‘City of Joy‘, and ‘Beyond Love‘ among others, passed away at the age of 91 on December 4, 2022. AFP quoted his wife Dominique Conchon-Lapierre as saying, “At 91, he died of old age… at peace and serene, since Dominique is no longer suffering.”

Born on July 30, 1931, the French author had an attachment to India, which was reflected in his book City of Joy which narrates the hardships of a rickshaw puller in Kolkata. It became a movie in 1992 starring Patrick Swayze, directed by Roland Joffe.

Lapierre is said to have donated half the royalties he earned from the book to several humanitarian projects in Kolkata, like refuge centres for people with leprosy and children afflicted with polio, for dispensaries and schools, rehabilitation centres and for sanitation. In fact, after the release of this book, Kolkata even came to be known as the ‘city of joy’ and continues to be addressed as such.

Born in Chatelaillon, Lapierre — in collaboration with American writer Larry Collins — wrote many bestsellers and sold millions of copies. While City of Joy is set in the slum of Anand Nagar — based on the area of Pilkhana in Howrah, West Bengal — Freedom at Midnight, as the name suggests, is based on the events surrounding India’s independence and the Partition. It narrates the end of British Raj, and culminates with the death and funeral of Mahatma Gandhi.

His book ‘Five past Midnight in Bhopal‘ is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that claimed many lives. Part of the book’s royalties funded a clinic in Bhopal that treated victims for free; the author also helped fund a primary school in one of the settlements described in the book.

While ‘Is Paris Burning?‘ is the story of the liberation of Paris in the Second World War, ‘Is New York Burning?‘ is based three years after the 9/11 attacks, wherein terrorists have hidden an atomic bomb in the heart of the city, and time is ticking.

‘A rainbow in the night‘ narrates South Africa’s “tragic history” and the many men and women — white and black, European and African — who made the country what it is today, a ‘Rainbow Nation’.

‘Beyond Love‘ is the story of the fight against the AIDS virus, told through the lives of doctors, nurses and scientists working desperately to achieve this goal. His other works included ‘Or I’ll Dress You in Mourning‘, ‘O Jerusalem‘, ‘The Fifth Horseman‘ to name a few.

Lapierre was awarded the Padma Bhushan — India’s third highest civilian award — in 2008.

Here are some reactions to the news of his demise:

Dominique Lapierre is dead. The green property on the left is the 86-year-old Elgin Fairlawn in Kolkata where Lapierre wrote his City of Joy. pic.twitter.com/ZZHF8Jy2qa — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) December 5, 2022

His pen✒️was power. Advertisement He ruled hearts of millions, touched the chord of struggling lots through his epic works like Freedom at Midnight, City of Joy & Is Paris Burning. Saddened by passing away of French writer Dominique Lapierre. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/vhBCiHAOmh — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) December 5, 2022

One of the first books I read was Freedom at Midnight. It cleared many doubts I had about the freedom struggle. I still gift it to people sometimes. His other books are brilliant too. Sad that #DominiqueLapierre is no more. pic.twitter.com/EXkALnIX10 — రాకేష్ (@rakeshkotti) December 5, 2022

Those were days of struggle when I could equate my ups & downs of life with Hasari Pal, the iconic character of #DominiqueLapierre‘s City of Joy. His depiction of hopes, aspiration amidst the gloom of poverty were epochal. Your life was power of 🖊️, Lapierre. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qrXAgas2sH — Arvind Chowdhary (@drakchowdhary) December 5, 2022

