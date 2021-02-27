Author, adman Shovon Chowdhury passes away; tributes pour in for the veteran

Veteran advertising professional and author Shovon Chowdhury passed away February 26, 2021 from an illness. He was in his mid-fifties. Along with his flourishing advertising career, he authored two books: The Competent Authority and Murder with Bengali Characteristics. He had also contributed to a book of short stories titled Avatar: Indian Science Fiction.

On Twitter, publishing company Aleph Book Company mentioned, “We mourn the passing of Shovon Chowdhury, author, raconteur, and friend. Shovon was a great writer, with a peerless talent for finding humour and absurdity in the most unexpected places. In sorrow. His friends at Aleph Book Company.”

His first novel, The Competent Authority was a finalist for the Hindu Literary Prize 2014, Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2014, Tata Literature Live! First Book Award 2013. It has also been the subject of two PhD theses, one creative writing course, and several unauthorized theatrical adaptations, against which he was unable to lodge FIRs due to lack of funds, as per Aleph Book Company.

Many took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Shovon Chowdhury, author of two ahead-of-their-time dystopias (The Competent Authority and Murder With Bengali Characteristics), equipped with a deadpan humour that cancer could not shake, allergic to politicians and pomposity, passed away last night, peacefully. + pic.twitter.com/ny2AXrGJrS — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 26, 2021

Four years ago, Shovon Chowdhury wrote on the scourge of ‘terrorist pigeons’ in his inimitable style.

We will miss you S. https://t.co/YVt0uEhQbD — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) February 26, 2021

Just re-read this 2015 piece by Shovon Chowdhury. What a sparkling writer. #RiP https://t.co/5nLfYtZNzn — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) February 26, 2021

He was the founder of Street Life Advertising, a boutique agency and spearheaded it for the past 17 years. Before that, Chowdhury had stints at places such as Bates Delhi, Contract Advertising, Lintas Bombay, and even a film production stint with writer/director Pradeep Sarkar.

