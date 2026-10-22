Book Bytes: Australia’s favourite novel, Prison Memoir wins Iyal Award, France launches AI writing prize and more

Welcome to Book Bytes, a weekly roundup of what is happening in the world of books, literature, and publishing.

Australian novelist Tim Winton’s Cloudstreet has been voted number one in ABC Radio National’s Top 100 Australian Books, from 280,000 reader votes. Australian author Markus Zusak’s The Book Thief placed second. Brisbane journalist and novelist Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe came third. Published in 1991, Cloudstreet follows two working-class families, the Lambs and the Pickles, through two decades under one roof in mid-century Perth. The novel, which won the Miles Franklin Award, has been adapted for radio, stage, opera and television. Three more Winton novels, Breath at 33, Dirt Music at 41 and Juice at 88, made the list, making him one of two authors with four entries, alongside fellow novelist Helen Garner.

Prison Memoir Wins Iyal Award

Tamil writer C Selvam, who has been serving a life sentence for 32 years, has won the Iyal Award for non-fiction from the Canada-based Tamil Literary Garden for his memoir, Oru Thooku Kaithiyin Vaakumoolam (The Testimony of a Death Warrant Prisoner). He received the prize in absentia on October 18. Sentenced to death for killing a gangster in a Nagercoil court in 1994, Selvam’s sentence was later commuted to life. He began reading in prison and turned to serious literature after his death sentence was confirmed in 1998. He told The Hindu he can read “400 pages of ordinary books, but only 200 pages of serious literature.” The memoir claims no innocence, and Selvam says he hopes he has become a good man.

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France launches Prize for AI-assisted writing

Amid controversies surrounding AI-assisted writing winning top awards, France has announced a new literary prize for books written with artificial intelligence. The award, Prix Pascal, will reward an unpublished French-language work co-written with AI. Entrants must submit a manuscript of 10,000 to 50,000 words, a “seed” prompt of up to 100 words, and a dossier declaring the models, agents and prompts used. Submissions close at the end of November. The winner will be announced and published in early December. The announcement comes weeks after the Prix Goncourt dropped a novel over disputed claims that AI wrote it.

Chilean novelist wins ₹10.6 crore prize under pseudonym

Chilean novelist Isabel Allende won Spain’s €1 million Premio Planeta 2026. (Source: AFP) Chilean novelist Isabel Allende won Spain’s €1 million Premio Planeta 2026. (Source: AFP)

Chilean novelist Isabel Allende won Spain’s €1 million (about ₹10.6 crore) Premio Planeta 2026 for La hora antes del alba (The Hour Before Dawn). Allende, 84, entered under the pseudonym “Luz Ventura.” She revealed her identity only when Barcelona announced the winner on October 15. The novel returns to the world of The House of the Spirits, her 1982 debut. It follows Alba, granddaughter of that novel’s Clara and Esteban Trueba, as she rebuilds her life after imprisonment and torture under Chile’s dictatorship. Allende says the book closes the story for good. Spanish writer Sergio Hernández was the finalist for La añoranza.

KLF Book Awards 2026 winners announced

The Kalinga Literary Festival, held annually in Bhubaneswar, has announced the winners of its sixth KLF Book Awards. The awards honour books published in 2025 across ten English and Hindi categories. Kolkata writer and filmmaker Ruchir Joshi won Best Fiction for Great Eastern Hotel, set in wartime Calcutta. American journalist Vauhini Vara and Indian journalist Snigdha Poonam shared Best Non-Fiction for Searches and Scamlands, respectively. Kashmiri writer Zahid Rafiq won Best Debut for The World With Its Mouth Open. Poet Jennifer Robertson took Best Poetry Collection for Folie à Deux. Malayalam novelist Jissa Jose’s Mudritha, translated by Jayasree Kalathil, won Best Translated Fiction. The winners will be honoured in New Delhi on December 18.