scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Top news

Atta Galatta–Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize shortlist announced

Atta Galatta Book Prize was instituted in 2015 and honours work in English annually. It has a cash prize of 2 lakhs for the categories — Best Fiction, Best Non-Fiction and Literary Achievement Award in Kannada.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 14, 2020 3:51:54 pm
It encloses a cash prize of 2 lakhs for the different categories. (Source: Amazon.in)

The shortlist for the Atta Galatta–Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize for both fiction and non-fiction categories has been announced. The six books under the fiction category are: Bombay Balchão by Jane Borges (Tranquebar), Chorashastra by VJ James, translated by Morley J Nair (Eka), Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House), Hijab by Guruprasad Kaginele, translated by Pavan N Rao (S&S India), In Search of Heer by Manjul Bajaj (Tranquebar) and The Man Who Learnt to Fly but Could Not Land by Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, translated by PJ Mathew (Hachette, UK).

In non-fiction category, the books constitute of: Bland Fanatics: Liberals, Race and Empire by Pankaj Mishra (Verso), Let Me Say it Now by Rakesh Maria (Westland), Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers by TM Krishna (Context), Panjab: Journeys Through Fault Lines by Amandeep Sandhu (Westland), The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (Fourth Estate India) and Why Men Rape: An Indian Undercover Investigation by Tara Kaushal (HarperCollins).

Atta Galatta Book Prize was instituted in 2015 and honours work in English annually. It has a cash prize of 2 lakhs for the categories — Best Fiction, Best Non-Fiction and Literary Achievement Award in Kannada.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 14: Latest News

Advertisement