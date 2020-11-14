Atta Galatta–Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize shortlist announced

It encloses a cash prize of 2 lakhs for the different categories. (Source: Amazon.in)

The shortlist for the Atta Galatta–Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize for both fiction and non-fiction categories has been announced. The six books under the fiction category are: Bombay Balchão by Jane Borges (Tranquebar), Chorashastra by VJ James, translated by Morley J Nair (Eka), Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House), Hijab by Guruprasad Kaginele, translated by Pavan N Rao (S&S India), In Search of Heer by Manjul Bajaj (Tranquebar) and The Man Who Learnt to Fly but Could Not Land by Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, translated by PJ Mathew (Hachette, UK).

The Shortlist for Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize is out now!

In non-fiction category, the books constitute of: Bland Fanatics: Liberals, Race and Empire by Pankaj Mishra (Verso), Let Me Say it Now by Rakesh Maria (Westland), Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers by TM Krishna (Context), Panjab: Journeys Through Fault Lines by Amandeep Sandhu (Westland), The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (Fourth Estate India) and Why Men Rape: An Indian Undercover Investigation by Tara Kaushal (HarperCollins).

Atta Galatta Book Prize was instituted in 2015 and honours work in English annually. It has a cash prize of 2 lakhs for the categories — Best Fiction, Best Non-Fiction and Literary Achievement Award in Kannada.

