Atta Galatta longlist for fiction: Anuk Arudpragasam’s A Passage North, Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts make the cut

Longlist for Atta Galatta is out. The list includes: Civil Lines by Radhika Dogra Swarup, Names of the Women by Jeet Thayil, The Last Queen by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, The Lesbian Cow and Other Stories by Indu Menon, The Runaway Boy by Manoranjan Byapari, Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri, Asoca: A Sutra by Allan Sealy, Alipura by Gyan Chaturvedi, A Mirror Made of Rain by Naheed Phiroze Patel and A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam.

The prize started in 2015 and is awarded to several categories like Fiction (English), Non-Fiction (English), Popular Choice and Best Cover Design (it started from 2020). Along with this, Literary Achievement in Kannada is also awarded to an author.

Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize honours unique voices every year, and in order to promote inclusiveness is open to all.

Last year Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara had won under the fiction category. And so did The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj under the non-fiction category, Milind Soman’s Milind Soman with Roopa Pai under the Popular Choice. Vaidehi was awarded with the Literary Achievement in Kannada and Ahlawat Gunjan won cover design for Perumal Murugan’s Rising Heat.

