Atta Galatta–Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize longlist announced

The longlist for the Atta Galatta–Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize for both fiction and non-fiction categories has been announced. The fiction list, which consists of 12 titles includes: Bombay Balchão by Jane Borges (Tranquebar), Chorashastra by VJ James, translated by Morley J Nair (Eka), Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House), Hijab by Guruprasad Kaginele, translated by Pavan N Rao (S&S India), In Search of Heer by Manjul Bajaj (Tranquebar), Kintsugi: A Novel by Anukrti Upadhyay (Fourth Estate India), Taboo: A Novel by Nirmala Govindarajan (Pan Macmillan India), The Alchemy of Secrets by Priya Balasubramanian (Tranquebar), The Lion Of Kashmir by Siddhartha Gigoo (Rupa Publications India), The Man Who Learnt to Fly but Could Not Land by Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, translated by PJ Mathew (Hachette, UK), Undertow by Jahnavi Barua (Viking) and What’s Wrong with You, Karthik? by Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (Pan Macmillan India)

The nonfiction titles include 2019: How Modi Won India by Rajdeep Sardesai (Harper India), Bland Fanatics: Liberals, Race and Empire by Pankaj Mishra (Verso), Let Me Say it Now by Rakesh Maria (Westland), Panjab: Journeys Through Fault Lines by Amandeep Sandhu (Westland), Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers by TM Krishna (Context), Sex and the Supreme Court: How the Law is Upholding the Dignity of the Indian Citizen by Saurabh Kirpal (Ed) (Hachette India), The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (Fourth Estate India), The Indian Army: Reminiscences, Reforms & Romance by HS Panag (Westland), The Unquiet River: A Biography of the Brahmaputra by Arupjyoti Saikia (Oxford University Press, USA) and Why Men Rape: An Indian Undercover Investigation by Tara Kaushal (HarperCollins).

Instituted in 2015, Atta Galatta Book Prize honours work in English annually. It encloses a cash prize of 2 lakhs for the categories — Best Fiction, Best Non-Fiction and Literary Achievement Award in Kannada.

