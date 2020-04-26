Ask Alexa and listen to Harry Potter for free

All one needs to do is to say, “Alexa, read Harry Potter Book One”. (File photo) All one needs to do is to say, “Alexa, read Harry Potter Book One”. (File photo)

In light of the current pandemic, the world is gradually moving to digital outlets. Physical books are being replaced by ebooks, more than ever. There has also been a growing rise of audio books. In a similar vein, one can how listen to Harry Potter stories with the aid of Alexa, the smart assistant. All one needs to do is to say, “Alexa, read Harry Potter Book One”. Consequently they will be able to listen to the first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for free.

In order to make this possible, Audible and Pottermore have come together and are offering this unique opportunity to those residing in India, Canada, Australia, US and UK for a limited period of time. One can also read it for free on the Kindle app or on their Kindle.

In addition to this, one can also use Alexa and Amazon devices to gather accurate information around the COVID-19 spread. Amazon’s Alexa team along with the aid of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has developed an India-specific experience. This will enable users to ask the virtual assistant to check for symptoms.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 lockdown: How you can rely on Alexa to get accurate information

One can ask questions like,“Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?” or questions like “Alexa, how do I know if I have coronavirus?”, or “Alexa, Kya mujhe coronavirus hai?”. Alexa will then ask questions and give updates from ICMR and the Ministry of Health as per your risk level.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.