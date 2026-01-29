Arundhati Roy wins Mathrubhumi Book of the Year Award for ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’

The announcement comes ahead of the seventh Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL), scheduled to take place from January 29 to February 1, 2026.

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
4 min readJan 29, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Photo Caption M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director Mathrubhumi handing over the Mathrubhumi Book of year award 2026 to Arundhati RoyMathrubhumi Group Managing Director M V Shreyamskumar handing over the Mathrubhumi Book of year award 2026 to Arundhati Roy. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Celebrated author and activist Arundhati Roy has won the Mathrubhumi Book of the Year Award 2026 for her novel, Mother Mary Comes to Me.

The award, now in its seventh edition, carries a cash prize of ₹200,000 and a sculpture. It honours an English-language book published in India that has made a lasting contribution to contemporary literature, whether originally written in English or translated from an Indian language.

A personal and political work

Roy’s latest book is a deeply personal exploration of her complex and often strained relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, while also engaging with questions of memory, family and power. Blending memoir with social and political reflection, Mother Mary Comes to Me, situates the intimate within broader struggles for justice.

Mary Roy was a prominent educationist and social activist who fought a landmark legal battle that secured equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women in India, reshaping gender justice within the community. Her life and legacy form a central emotional and historical axis of the book.

Also Read | Recalling the life of Mary Roy, mother of Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy

Roy is one of the most influential figures in Indian English literature and is internationally renowned for winning the Booker Prize in 1997 for her debut novel, The God of Small Things. Alongside her fiction, she is widely known for her essays and activism on politics, human rights and social inequality.

Booker Prize in 1997 for her debut novel, The God of Small Things Booker Prize in 1997 for her debut novel, The God of Small Things. (Sources: amazon.in)

Praise from Mathrubhumi

Announcing the award, Mathrubhumi Group Managing Director M V Shreyamskumar praised Roy’s ability to distil profound emotional complexity into spare, powerful prose. He said her writing combines clarity with intensity and said that, in an era marked by polarisation and the politics of hatred, Roy has remained fearless and uncompromising in speaking truth to power.

Roy on writing the book

Accepting the honour, Roy described Mother Mary Comes to Me as the most difficult book she has written. She said much of it was written at night and revisited the next morning, as she grappled with some of her deepest fears and emotions.

Story continues below this ad

She referred to her mother as “the wildest woman” she has ever known and described the book as an act of love, one that embraces both her mother’s brilliance and her contradictions.

Also Read | ‘Once you’ve had a rocky and unsafe childhood, you can’t trust safety’: Arundhati Roy

Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters

The announcement comes ahead of the seventh Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL), scheduled to take place from January 29 to February 1, 2026. This year’s festival is themed “Paradox of Space” and celebrates the liberating scope of human imagination and creative expression.

Founded in 1923, Mathrubhumi has been a central force in Kerala’s social and political life for more than a century. The literature festival, launched in 2018, extends that legacy into the realms of culture and ideas, bringing together writers, artists and thinkers from around the world.

Previous editions of MBIFL have featured leading global voices, including Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, Booker Prize winners Shehan Karunatilaka and Jokha Alharthi, Academy Award-nominated writer and lyricist Sjón, Colum McCann, Alexandra Pringle and Jnanpith Award winner Amitav Ghosh.

Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections, driving content strategy and execution. Her extensive background across eight years also includes previous roles at Hindustan Times, where she provided dedicated coverage of politics, books, theatre, broader culture, and the Punjabi diaspora. Aishwarya's specialty lies in book reviews and literary criticism, apart from deep cultural commentary where she focuses on the complex interplay of culture, identity, and politics. She is a proud recipient of The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This fellowship required intensive study and research into political campaigns, policy analysis, political strategy, and communications, directly informing the analytical depth of her cultural commentary. As the dedicated author of The Indian Express newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, Aishwarya provides consistent, curated, and trusted insights directly to the readership. She also hosts the podcast series Casually Obsessed. Her established role and her commitment to examining complex societal themes through a nuanced lens ensure her content is a reliable source of high-quality literary and cultural journalism. Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar live updates
Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours
weaponising technology, technology weaponization, Global Fintech Fest 2025, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman, digital technology, Indian express news, current affairs
Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2%
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump
'The best President of all time': Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump's 'number one' fan, sparks online backlash
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
memory
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
Tech layoffs in January 2026: From Amazon to Pinterest, list of companies cutting jobs
Fresh layoffs at HP and Apple highlight ongoing cost-cutting across the tech sector. (Image: FreePik)
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
memory
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
'The best President of all time': Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump's 'number one' fan, sparks online backlash
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement