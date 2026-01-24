Arundhati Roy and Banu Mushtaq shortlisted for the NBCC Awards

The National Book Critics Circle (NBCC) Awards presented annually to outstanding books published in English has announced its finalists for 2025.

Amongst the nominees are Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me and Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp: Selected Stories, the winner of the International Booker Prize. 30 books were chosen across six categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Biography, Autobiography, Poetry, and Criticism. Additionally, 6 books each were nominated for the John Leonard Prize for the best first book and the Gregg Barios Book in Translation for the best book translated into English and published in the United States, both voted on by membership.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 26, 2026.