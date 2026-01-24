Arundhati Roy and Banu Mushtaq shortlisted for the NBCC Awards

The National Book Critics Circle (NBCC) Awards presented annually to outstanding books published in English has announced its finalists for 2025.
Amongst the nominees are Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me and Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp: Selected Stories, the winner of the International Booker Prize. 30 books were chosen across six categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Biography, Autobiography, Poetry, and Criticism. Additionally, 6 books each were nominated for the John Leonard Prize for the best first book and the Gregg Barios Book in Translation for the best book translated into English and published in the United States, both voted on by membership.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 26, 2026.
Here’s the list of finalists:
The Antidote by Karen Russell
Audition by Katie Kitamura
On the Calculation of Volume (Book III) by Solvej Balle, translated from the Danish by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell
We Do Not Part by Han Kang translated from the Korean by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris
The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy
America, América: A New History of the New World by Greg Grandin
Daughters of the Bamboo Grove: From China to America, a True Story of Abduction, Adoption, and Separated Twins by Barbara Demick
Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI by Karen Hao
King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution, a Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation by Scott Anderson
No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson by Gardiner Harris
Love, Queenie: Merle Oberon, Hollywood’s First South Asian Star by Mayukh Sen
A Perfect Turmoil: Walter E. Fernald and the Struggle to Care for America’s Disabled by Alex Green
Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution by Amanda Vaill
Queen Mother: Black Nationalism, Reparations, and the Untold Story of Audley Moore by Ashley D. Farmer
Troublemaker: The Fierce, Unruly Life of Jessica Mitford by Carla Kaplan
Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks
Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy
Paper Girl by Beth Macy
Shattered by Hanif Kureishi
A Truce That Is Not Peace by Miriam Toews
Chronicle of Drifting by Yuki Tanaka
Death of the First Idea by Rickey Laurentiis
Night Watch by Kevin Young
The Other Love by Henri Cole
Unravel by Tolu Oloruntoba
Exophony: Voyages Outside the Mother Tongue by Yoko Tawada, translated from the Japanese by Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda
Greyhound by Joanna Pocock
Hayek’s Bastards: Race, Gold, IQ, and the Capitalism of the Far Right by Quinn Slobodian
One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad
To Save and to Destroy: Writing as an Other by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Baldwin: A Love Story by Nicholas Boggs
Crown by Evanthia Bromiley
Hunchback by Saou Ichikawa, translated from the Japanese by Polly Barton
Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist by Liz Pelly
Salvage by Hedgie Choi
The Slip by Lucas Schaefer
Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq, translated from the Kannada by Deepa Bhasthi
Near Distance by Hanna Stoltenberg, translated from the Norwegian by Wendy H. Gabrielsen
Sad Tiger by Neige Sinno, translated from the French by Natasha Lehrer
The Frog in the Throat by Markus Werner, translated from the German by Michael Hofmann
The Wax Child by Olga Ravn, translated from the Danish by Martin Aitken
