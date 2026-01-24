Arundhati Roy and Banu Mushtaq shortlisted for the NBCC Awards

The National Book Critics Circle Awards 2025 finalists have been announced, featuring 42 outstanding works in eight categories.

google-preferred-btn
book covers of the books shortlisted for the NBCC AwardsThe National Book Critics Circle (NBCC) Awards presented annually to outstanding books published in English has announced its finalists for 2025.

The National Book Critics Circle (NBCC) Awards presented annually to outstanding books published in English has announced its finalists for 2025.

Amongst the nominees are Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me and Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp: Selected Stories, the winner of the International Booker Prize. 30 books were chosen across six categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Biography, Autobiography, Poetry, and Criticism. Additionally, 6 books each were nominated for the John Leonard Prize for the best first book and the Gregg Barios Book in Translation for the best book translated into English and published in the United States, both voted on by membership.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 26, 2026.

Here’s the list of finalists:

Fiction

book covers of the fiction nominees for the NBCC Awards Fiction shortlist (NBCC Awards)

The Antidote by Karen Russell

Audition by Katie Kitamura 

On the Calculation of Volume (Book III) by Solvej Balle, translated from the Danish by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell

We Do Not Part by Han Kang translated from the Korean by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris

The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy 

Nonficiton

book covers of the nonfiction nominees for the NBCC Awards Nonfiction shortlist (NBCC Awards)

America, América: A New History of the New World by Greg Grandin

Story continues below this ad

Daughters of the Bamboo Grove: From China to America, a True Story of Abduction, Adoption, and Separated Twins by Barbara Demick 

Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI by Karen Hao 

King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution, a Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation by Scott Anderson 

No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson by Gardiner Harris 

Story continues below this ad

Biography

Book covers of the biography nominees for the NBCC Awards Biography shortlist (NBCC Awards)

Love, Queenie: Merle Oberon, Hollywood’s First South Asian Star by Mayukh Sen 

A Perfect Turmoil: Walter E. Fernald and the Struggle to Care for America’s Disabled by Alex Green

Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution by Amanda Vaill

Queen Mother: Black Nationalism, Reparations, and the Untold Story of Audley Moore by Ashley D. Farmer 

Story continues below this ad

Troublemaker: The Fierce, Unruly Life of Jessica Mitford by Carla Kaplan

Autobiography

Book covers of the autobiography nominees for the NBCC Awards Autobiography shortlist (NBCC Awards)

Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy

Paper Girl by Beth Macy 

Shattered by Hanif Kureishi

A Truce That Is Not Peace by Miriam Toews

Poetry

Book covers of the poetry nominees for the NBCC Awards Poetry shortlist (NBCC Awards)

Chronicle of Drifting by Yuki Tanaka

Death of the First Idea by Rickey Laurentiis

Night Watch by Kevin Young

The Other Love by Henri Cole 

Unravel by Tolu Oloruntoba

Criticism

Book covers of the criticism nominees for the NBCC Awards Criticism shortlist (NBCC Awards)

Exophony: Voyages Outside the Mother Tongue by Yoko Tawada, translated from the Japanese by Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda

Greyhound by Joanna Pocock

Story continues below this ad

Hayek’s Bastards: Race, Gold, IQ, and the Capitalism of the Far Right by Quinn Slobodian

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

To Save and to Destroy: Writing as an Other by Viet Thanh Nguyen

John Leonard Prize

Book covers of the John Leonard Prize nominees for the NBCC Awards John Leonard Prize shortlist (NBCC Awards)

Baldwin: A Love Story by Nicholas Boggs

Crown by Evanthia Bromiley

Story continues below this ad

Hunchback by Saou Ichikawa, translated from the Japanese by Polly Barton

Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist by Liz Pelly

Salvage by Hedgie Choi

The Slip by Lucas Schaefer 

Gregg Barios Book in Translation

Book covers of the Gregg Barios Book in Translation nominees Gregg Barios Book in Translation shortlist (NBCC Awards)

Exophony: Voyages Outside the Mother Tongue by Yoko Tawada, translated from the Japanese by Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda

Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq, translated from the Kannada by Deepa Bhasthi

Story continues below this ad

Near Distance by Hanna Stoltenberg, translated from the Norwegian by Wendy H. Gabrielsen

Sad Tiger by Neige Sinno, translated from the French by Natasha Lehrer

The Frog in the Throat by Markus Werner, translated from the German by Michael Hofmann

The Wax Child by Olga Ravn, translated from the Danish by Martin Aitken

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
kathua encounter
Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Ambrish
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
badshah loves his greubel
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Ambrish
Tata Steel Chess: 2nd defeat in row for Gukesh; Praggnanandhaa’s winless streak continues
World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju reacts after resigning against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in round 6 of the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee. (Screengrabs via Chessbase India)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement