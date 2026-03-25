Arundhati Roy makes 2026 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction shortlist

In her memoir, Arundhati Roy does not sentimentalise her mother or absolve herself.

Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy is on the shortlist for the 2026 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction for her vaunted memoir Mother Mary Comes to Me, in which she traces her life from childhood in Kerala to the present.

At the centre of the memoir is Mary Roy, her mother, a woman she calls “my shelter and my storm.” Mary Roy was a formidable force in her own right. In 1986, she won a landmark Supreme Court case granting Syrian Christian women in Kerala equal inheritance rights. However, she was also a woman with foibles and high expectations from her children. First, Arundhati ran from her, and then, in grief, she returns to her.