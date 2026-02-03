The art of being Shalini: Why fabulous is practice, not performance

There are people who arrive in your life as moments. And then there are people who arrive as methods. Shalini Passi belongs firmly to the latter.

Long before the cameras found her—before the applause, the memes, the monologues, the moment—Shalini was already practicing what she now preaches in The Art of Being Fabulous. And that, perhaps, is why this book doesn’t feel like a brand extension or a celebrity sermon. It feels like a lived-in philosophy. Polished, yes—but never hollow. Glamorous, absolutely—but never gratuitous.

Those who discovered Shalini through reality television saw the sparkle first: the fearlessness, the couture confidence, the disarming candour. She wasn’t just a host, or a guest, or even the most celebrated presence in the room—she was the axis around which energy shifted. But what the screen can’t fully capture is the quiet intentionality behind the shimmer.

I know this because I’ve seen it off-camera.

I have not one, but two sterling silver frames in my home—gifts from Shalini—that money alone could never have summoned. Not because of their material worth, but because of what they hold: photographs that matter to me, memories that speak to her, chosen with care, packed with thought, and accompanied by small, seemingly incidental objects—tchotchkes, yes, but talismans really—that she knew would move me. That is Shalini Passi in essence. She doesn’t gift things; she gifts attention.

And attention, as this book makes clear, is her true currency.

The Art of Being Fabulous is structured around ten rules, but don’t let the word “rules” mislead you. This is not a checklist for perfection or a ladder to curated happiness. Shalini isn’t interested in teaching you how to win at life; she’s inviting you to show up for it. Fully. Honestly. With joy intact.

Her fabulousness is not performative—it is principled.

Throughout the book, Shalini dismantles the myth that grace is passive, that kindness is soft, or that optimism is naïve. She writes with the conviction of someone who has chosen hope repeatedly, even when cynicism would have been easier, trendier, safer. Living with a smile, she insists, is not denial—it’s discipline. Living with an authentic voice is not rebellion—it’s responsibility.

And perhaps most refreshingly, she makes space for contradiction.

This is where viewers of her television appearances will feel a delicious continuity. The same woman who could command a room in couture could also listen without interruption. The same voice that delivered memorable one-liners could soften into generosity. The book captures that balance beautifully: confidence without cruelty, glamour without gatekeeping, clarity without coldness.

A book for all ages

What makes The Art of Being Fabulous resonate—especially with younger readers and pop-culture natives—is that it never talks down. It doesn’t scold, sanctify, or sell salvation. Instead, it suggests that living well is an aesthetic choice as much as an ethical one. That how you treat people is your legacy. That elegance is a way of being in the world, not just dressing for it.

No wonder the book is a bestseller. It arrives at a moment when irony is exhausted, outrage is overplayed, and people are quietly craving sincerity again.

In this memoir, Shalini Passi speaks of the celebration of living beautifully and with dignity. (Source: amzon.in) In this memoir, Shalini Passi speaks of the celebration of living beautifully and with dignity. (Source: amzon.in)

Shalini Passi offers that sincerity—without stripping life of its pleasure.

She reminds us that softness can be strategic. That joy can be rigorous. That kindness, when practiced daily, becomes a form of power. And that being fabulous is not about being seen, but about seeing others—deeply, deliberately, generously.

This book doesn’t ask you to become Shalini Passi.

Becoming oneself

It asks you to become more yourself—with better posture, clearer boundaries, warmer eyes, and a little more faith in the idea that hope is not embarrassing.

It’s aspirational without being alienating. Wise without being preachy. Stylish without being smug.

Buy it. Read it. Keep it close.

And remember: living with intention, speaking with honesty, and choosing joy—even defiantly—is not frivolous.

It’s fabulous.

And if you do it right, it just might make you a little more like Shalini Passi—authentic, radiant, and utterly unforgettable.