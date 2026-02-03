The art of being Shalini: Why fabulous is practice, not performance

Fabulousness is not how you’re seen—it’s how deeply you see.

Written by: Suvir Saran
4 min readFeb 3, 2026 01:14 PM IST
Shalini Passi: In The Art of Being Fabulous elegance meets passion, and glamour begins from within.In The Art of Being Fabulous elegance meets passion, and glamour begins from within. (Generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

There are people who arrive in your life as moments. And then there are people who arrive as methods. Shalini Passi belongs firmly to the latter.

Long before the cameras found her—before the applause, the memes, the monologues, the moment—Shalini was already practicing what she now preaches in The Art of Being Fabulous. And that, perhaps, is why this book doesn’t feel like a brand extension or a celebrity sermon. It feels like a lived-in philosophy. Polished, yes—but never hollow. Glamorous, absolutely—but never gratuitous.

Those who discovered Shalini through reality television saw the sparkle first: the fearlessness, the couture confidence, the disarming candour. She wasn’t just a host, or a guest, or even the most celebrated presence in the room—she was the axis around which energy shifted. But what the screen can’t fully capture is the quiet intentionality behind the shimmer.

I know this because I’ve seen it off-camera.

I have not one, but two sterling silver frames in my home—gifts from Shalini—that money alone could never have summoned. Not because of their material worth, but because of what they hold: photographs that matter to me, memories that speak to her, chosen with care, packed with thought, and accompanied by small, seemingly incidental objects—tchotchkes, yes, but talismans really—that she knew would move me. That is Shalini Passi in essence. She doesn’t gift things; she gifts attention.

And attention, as this book makes clear, is her true currency.

The Art of Being Fabulous is structured around ten rules, but don’t let the word “rules” mislead you. This is not a checklist for perfection or a ladder to curated happiness. Shalini isn’t interested in teaching you how to win at life; she’s inviting you to show up for it. Fully. Honestly. With joy intact.

Her fabulousness is not performative—it is principled.

Throughout the book, Shalini dismantles the myth that grace is passive, that kindness is soft, or that optimism is naïve. She writes with the conviction of someone who has chosen hope repeatedly, even when cynicism would have been easier, trendier, safer. Living with a smile, she insists, is not denial—it’s discipline. Living with an authentic voice is not rebellion—it’s responsibility.

And perhaps most refreshingly, she makes space for contradiction.

Story continues below this ad

This is where viewers of her television appearances will feel a delicious continuity. The same woman who could command a room in couture could also listen without interruption. The same voice that delivered memorable one-liners could soften into generosity. The book captures that balance beautifully: confidence without cruelty, glamour without gatekeeping, clarity without coldness.

A book for all ages

What makes The Art of Being Fabulous resonate—especially with younger readers and pop-culture natives—is that it never talks down. It doesn’t scold, sanctify, or sell salvation. Instead, it suggests that living well is an aesthetic choice as much as an ethical one. That how you treat people is your legacy. That elegance is a way of being in the world, not just dressing for it.

No wonder the book is a bestseller. It arrives at a moment when irony is exhausted, outrage is overplayed, and people are quietly craving sincerity again.

In this memoir, Shalini Passi speaks of the celebration of living beautifully and with dignity. In this memoir, Shalini Passi speaks of the celebration of living beautifully and with dignity. (Source: amzon.in)

Shalini Passi offers that sincerity—without stripping life of its pleasure.

Story continues below this ad

She reminds us that softness can be strategic. That joy can be rigorous. That kindness, when practiced daily, becomes a form of power. And that being fabulous is not about being seen, but about seeing others—deeply, deliberately, generously.

This book doesn’t ask you to become Shalini Passi.

Becoming oneself

It asks you to become more yourself—with better posture, clearer boundaries, warmer eyes, and a little more faith in the idea that hope is not embarrassing.

It’s aspirational without being alienating. Wise without being preachy. Stylish without being smug.

Buy it. Read it. Keep it close.

Story continues below this ad

And remember: living with intention, speaking with honesty, and choosing joy—even defiantly—is not frivolous.

It’s fabulous.

And if you do it right, it just might make you a little more like Shalini Passi—authentic, radiant, and utterly unforgettable.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
trump modi, trade deal, tariffs
C Raja Mohan writes: Resilience and patience helped Delhi weather Trump's tariff storm
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: 'I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
steak, tenderloin, Olypub, Olypub latest news
Steak to scandal: Bengal serves humble pie to influencer who tried to stir controversy
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
SpaceX acquires xAI in record-setting deal as Musk looks to unify AI and space ambitions
SpaceX was already ‌the world's most valuable privately held company, last valued at $800 billion in a recent insider share sale. (Image: Reuters)
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Steak to scandal: Bengal serves humble pie to influencer who tried to stir controversy
steak, tenderloin, Olypub, Olypub latest news
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement