Archie Comics to publish comic books based on Stan Lee superheroes

Stan Lee, the creator of several Marvel superheroes like Iron Man, Black Panther, Ant Man among others, has left behind a rich legacy. Now, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Archie Comics is about to publish never-seen-before comic books and graphic novels which will be “based on the post-Marvel IP of Stan Lee”.

To do this, Genius Brands International and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment have collaborated to launch a Stan Lee Universe. A report in Television Business International states it “will assume worldwide rights, in perpetuity, to the works and likeness of the iconic comic book creator.”

“Archie Comics are everywhere. You can’t go to a supermarket checkout stand and not see them, and soon that will be the same with Stan Lee Universe,” Andy Heyward, Genius Brands CEO and chairman was quoted as saying in a statement. The first one to be published is Superhero Kindergarten.

“I had the great pleasure of knowing Stan Lee and understanding his genius. Getting the chance to partner with Andy and Genius Brands to introduce an entire universe of Stan Lee ideas to the comic book and graphic novel marketplace is an opportunity we can’t pass up,” Jon Goldwater, Archie Comics CEO and publisher was quoted as saying.

Michael E Uslan, executive producer of the Batman movie series, will be the advisor on ways to explore the IP in the joint venture, as announced by Genius Brands. The characters which will be developed are the ones outside Marvel Entertainment.

