AO3 has been down for weeks: What to know about the fanfiction archive’s outage, clone sites

“The archive is down for maintenance.” This jarring message has greeted anyone hoping to re-read or check for updates on their favourite WIP (work-in-progress) fanfiction on Archive of Our Own, one of the largest fanfiction libraries, with about 18.5 million works across nearly 83,000 fandoms, from Harry Potter to K-pop.

On October 29, its operators said the job would take 12 hours. The site remains down as of November 13, making this the longest outage in its 17-year history.

The archive is run by the Organisation for Transformative Works (OTW), a volunteer-run nonprofit. Because the outage was caused by a security incident, OTW has said it might take two to four weeks to get Archive of Our Own, popularly referred to as AO3, up and running again.

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OTW has not said who was behind the attack or how they got in. It has reassured authors and readers that no stories were lost, but it cannot say for certain that its user database was not stolen.

That data includes usernames, email addresses, IP addresses and hashed passwords, and OTW has urged anyone who used their AO3 password on other sites to change it there. AO3 does not collect real names, and its donor payment details are kept in a separate system, which OTW says was not exposed.

A clone moves in

As readers went looking elsewhere, rival sites such as FanFiction.net, Wattpad, Tumblr, SpaceBattles and Sufficient Velocity got an infusion of users. Clone websites cropped up too, to fill the vacuum. The most notorious was ao3.life, allegedly built by a 17-year-old developer in India who goes by Ganesh. It offered stories as free e-books and sold AI-narrated audiobooks after a three-minute preview, promising authors 91% of the revenue.

The site caused outrage because none of the authors whose stories it hosted had agreed to it, and opting out seemed nearly impossible. To prove they had actually written a story, writers who objected were asked to leave a note on their AO3 profile, which no one could do while AO3 was down. The site drew about 1,26,000 visitors in its first day, but it also amassed more than 2,000 takedown notices, and on the evening of November 2, the developer took it offline. By his own account, he had sold about 11 audiobooks.

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In an apology posted on the site, Ganesh wrote: “It was never and is not my intention to hurt authors.”

Meanwhile, fanfiction writers have described their dismay at finding their work copied in bulk.

‘The biggest issue has been G-Drives’

Deprived of their favourites, readers who had saved fanfictions as EPUB or PDF files set up Google Drive link trees for their favourite stories, which were then pooled into huge shared folders.

“The biggest issue has been the G-Drives for most writers, as we try to avoid using them,” says Aritra, a 33-year-old copy editor from Assam who has written fanfiction for about 15 years under the handle KhepiAri.

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Fandom has a long-standing etiquette of asking before sharing someone’s work, Aritra says, and “this shutdown has broken down the mores.” Aritra also worries that stories uploaded to Google Drive could end up training Google’s AI, with readers “indirectly helping Google make more money off people’s free labour.”

Scraping is not new. Aritra says AI crawlers and bot accounts have plagued AO3 for years, pushing many authors to lock their stories so only registered users can read them. “AO3 is an uncorrupted data mine for the AI trainers. It has not been pushed by algorithms or trends, just pure human intellectual labour.”

Why fans are taking it hard

can you imagine the amount of fics that are going to drop the second ao3 is back omg https://t.co/ACl6Z3Uqpj — jules ★ (@sapphicscult) November 8, 2026

Fans set up AO3 in 2008, partly in response to LiveJournal’s 2007 “Strikethrough” purge, when hundreds of fandom accounts were suspended overnight.

“Online fandom spaces are a great place of refuge for creative people who live in remote parts of the world with limited means,” says Aritra, who lives in a valley in Assam. “Chances of attending San Diego Comic-Con are next to nil for me, but with fanfiction friends I can be up to date.” Aritra lost several stories in a recent purge of explicit content on Wattpad and says that could not happen on AO3, a nonprofit with no app in any app store.

Fans have met the outage with grief and a lot of jokes. “I sent a messenger pigeon to AO3, but I fear it, too, may die like the dove,” one user wrote on X. Keeping with fanfiction trends, November has been disappointingly dubbed “No Fic November,” and at least one fan dressed as the error page for Halloween. On Reddit, where the outage fell in the same week as the US midterm elections, one user summed up the mood: “i would like to not live in interesting times please.”

Jokes apart, writers bemoan losing contact with regular readers, and many are anxious as they kept their only copy of the works on the site.

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Aritra, however, asks readers to be patient. “AO3 is one of the last fortresses of the free internet without the constant run-in with ads and user-behaviour-based content recommendations,” Aritra adds. “Readers should think of this downtime as a festive cleaning session.”