Who is Annie Ernaux, the French writer who has been awarded 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature?

French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the highly-acclaimed Nobel Prize in literature 2022 for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”.

Born in 1940 and brought up in the small town of Yvetot in Normandy, Ernaux was raised by parents who had a combined grocery store and cafe. She went on to study at the universities of Rouen and then Bordeaux from where she qualified as a school teacher and gained a higher degree in modern literature.

Her exemplary literary career started with the publication of her first book, Cleaned Out, in 1974. According to her official website, her writing “has continued to explore not only her own life experience but also that of her generation, her parents, women, anonymous others encountered in public space, the forgotten”. After publishing three novels (Cleaned Out, What they say goes, and The Frozen Woman), she turned to autobiographical writing with her 1984 book, A Man’s Place.

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

According to nobelprize.org, this book was her “literary breakthrough” and “in a scant hundred pages she produced a dispassionate portrait of her father and the entire social milieu that had fundamentally formed him”.

A few years later, she published a portrait of her mother titled A Women’s Story which “offers significant elucidations on the nature of Ernaux’s writings, shifting between fiction, sociology and history”. These autobiographical works (A Man’s Place, A Woman’s Story, and Shame) “explore her own life and that of her parents, but also the social milieu in which those lives evolved,” her website notes.

The 2022 #NobelPrize laureate in literature Annie Ernaux believes in the liberating force of writing. Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean. pic.twitter.com/la80uMiSa8 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

Some of the major themes in her work include – the body and sexuality; intimate relationships; social inequality and the experience of changing class through education; time and memory; and the overarching question of how to write these life experiences.

Her acclaimed works enjoy a faithful readership and have been a part of various radio and television interviews and programmes, apart from international academic literature. “Annie Ernaux manifestly believes in the liberating force of writing. Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean. And when she with great courage and clinical acuity reveals the agony of the experience of class, describing shame, humiliation, jealousy or inability to see who you are, she has achieved something admirable and enduring,” the Nobel Prize website wrote.

