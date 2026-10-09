How to Read Anne Carson: A Guide to the 2026 Nobel Laureate’s best books

The Canadian poet, classicist and essayist, Anne Carson, awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, has spent four decades bringing ancient Greece into unusual proximity to modern life. In her work, scholarship becomes a form of longing, and myth a language for private wounds. Her poetry shapeshifts into criticism, from fiction to visual art. What unites them is a philologist’s tenderness for the word and a poet’s hunger for feeling.

For those new to Carson, here are five books that offer an entry point into her poetic universe:

Eros the Bittersweet (1986)

Carson’s first major book is a study of desire and reads like an incandescent love letter. Starting from Sappho’s word for love, bittersweet, she argues that eros lives in the distance between lover and beloved, in lack rather than possession. She begins with the question: why does desire hurt? Drawing on ancient Greek poetry and philosophy, she argues that the beloved is irresistible partly because they remain beyond our grasp. What might sound like an academic proposition becomes, in Carson’s hands, a theory of literature itself — longing creates the space in which words, images and stories become possible. The work established the intellectual foundations of her singular poetic sensibility.