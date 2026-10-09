How to Read Anne Carson: A Guide to the 2026 Nobel Laureate’s best books

Ancient Greece meets modern longing in these five key works of the Canadian poet

Written by: Paromita Chakrabarti
4 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 06:16 PM IST
Canadian poet Anne Carson, winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature.Canadian poet Anne Carson, winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. (Source: AP File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Canadian poet, classicist and essayist, Anne Carson, awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, has spent four decades bringing ancient Greece into unusual proximity to modern life. In her work, scholarship becomes a form of longing, and myth a language for private wounds. Her poetry shapeshifts into criticism, from fiction to visual art. What unites them is a philologist’s tenderness for the word and a poet’s hunger for feeling.

For those new to Carson, here are five books that offer an entry point into her poetic universe:

Eros the Bittersweet (1986)

Carson’s first major book is a study of desire and reads like an incandescent love letter. Starting from Sappho’s word for love, bittersweet, she argues that eros lives in the distance between lover and beloved, in lack rather than possession. She begins with the question: why does desire hurt? Drawing on ancient Greek poetry and philosophy, she argues that the beloved is irresistible partly because they remain beyond our grasp. What might sound like an academic proposition becomes, in Carson’s hands, a theory of literature itself — longing creates the space in which words, images and stories become possible. The work established the intellectual foundations of her singular poetic sensibility.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Books by Canadian poet, essayist and translator Anne Carson, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, at a bookstore in Toronto. (File: AP) Books by Canadian poet, essayist and translator Anne Carson, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, at a bookstore in Toronto. (File: AP)

Autobiography of Red (1998)

Published in 1998, this novel in verse takes a scrap of the Greek poet Stesichorus, in which the monster Geryon is killed by Herakles, and reimagines him as a shy, red-winged teenager who keeps a camera and falls helplessly in love with the careless, golden Herakles. Part myth, part coming-of-age story, part essay on poetry, it is funny, strange and cruelly tender. Carson’s flickering lines carry grief and wit in a way that lifted her from the seminar room into a wide, devoted readership. In 2013, Carson wrote its sequel, Red Doc&gt;.

Also Read | 2026 Literature Nobel: How Anne Carson’s work blurs boundaries between genres

The Beauty of the Husband (2001)

Subtitled A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos, the book approaches the collapse of a marriage as a dance whose partners cannot agree on the music. Carson’s speaker circles a beautiful, unfaithful husband, examining the seductions and humiliations of loving someone who betrays you. John Keats’s equation of beauty and truth hovers over the proceedings like an elegant, increasingly dubious promise. The tangos give the poems their rhythm: forward movement, retreat, repetition, sudden turns. The book won the TS Eliot Prize, making Carson the first woman to receive it, cementing her standing as a major contemporary poet.

If Not, Winter: Fragments of Sappho (2002)

Carson’s translation of Sappho pays homage to loss and absence, and what remains of a voice after 2,600 years. Sappho’s work survives only in scraps and fragments quoted by other writers. In Carson’s work, the absence appears as square brackets; white space gapes, and a half-word hangs forlornly, denoting the void. Rather than tidying the fragments into meaning, Carson lets the reader weigh in on the absences in each line.

Also Read | Anne Carson’s unruly art of becoming

Nox (2010)

Nox is a book that resembles an object: a long, folded scroll in a box, reproducing a scrapbook Carson made after the death of her estranged brother. Photographs, letters, torn paper and fragments of memory sit beside her attempt to translate Catullus’s elegy for his own brother, each Latin word unpacked like a dictionary entry, never quite enough. Grief here is both subject and method, a wound laid open on the page. Nox demonstrated how radically Carson could reinvent the book itself, making the physical experience of reading part of the process of mourning.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Paromita Chakrabarti
Paromita Chakrabarti

Paromita Chakrabarti is Senior Associate Editor at the  The Indian Express. She is a key member of the National Editorial and Opinion desk and writes on books and literature, gender discourse, workplace policies and contemporary socio-cultural trends. Professional Profile With a career spanning over 20 years, her work is characterized by a "deep culture" approach—examining how literature, gender, and social policy intersect with contemporary life. Specialization: Books and publishing, gender discourse (specifically workplace dynamics), and modern socio-cultural trends. Editorial Role: She curates the literary coverage for the paper, overseeing reviews, author profiles, and long-form features on global literary awards. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent writing highlights a blend of literary expertise and sharp social commentary: 1. Literary Coverage & Nobel/Booker Awards "2025 Nobel Prize in Literature | Hungarian master of apocalypse" (Oct 10, 2025): An in-depth analysis of László Krasznahorkai’s win, exploring his themes of despair and grace. "Everything you need to know about the Booker Prize 2025" (Nov 10, 2025): A comprehensive guide to the history and top contenders of the year. "Katie Kitamura's Audition turns life into a stage" (Nov 8, 2025): A review of the novel’s exploration of self-recognition and performance. 2. Gender & Workplace Policy "Karnataka’s menstrual leave policy: The problem isn’t periods. It’s that workplaces are built for men" (Oct 13, 2025): A viral opinion piece arguing that modern workplace patterns are calibrated to male biology, making women's rights feel like "concessions." "Best of Both Sides: For women’s cricket, it’s 1978, not 1983" (Nov 7, 2025): A piece on how the yardstick of men's cricket cannot accurately measure the revolution in the women's game. 3. Social Trends & Childhood Crisis "The kids are not alright: An unprecedented crisis is brewing in schools and homes" (Nov 23, 2025): Writing as the Opinions Editor, she analyzed how rising competition and digital overload are overwhelming children. 4. Author Interviews & Profiles "Fame is another kind of loneliness: Kiran Desai on her Booker-shortlisted novel" (Sept 23, 2025): An interview regarding The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. "Once you’ve had a rocky and unsafe childhood, you can’t trust safety: Arundhati Roy" (Aug 30, 2025): A profile on Roy’s recent reflections on personal and political violence. Signature Beats Gender Lens: She frequently critiques the "borrowed terms" on which women navigate pregnancy, menstruation, and caregiving in the corporate world. Book Reviews: Her reviews often draw parallels between literature and other media, such as comparing Richard Osman’s The Impossible Fortune to the series Only Murders in the Building (Oct 25, 2025). ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments