Should you buy an EV or hybrid in India? What The EV Evolution reveals
Anil Sasi’s 'The EV Evolution' avoids cheerleading and skepticism , offering a deeply reported, pragmatic guide to India’s complex technological transition
Electric vehicles have attracted an unusual amount of certainty for a technology still in flux. Governments promise an all-electric future, automakers make billion-dollar bets, climate advocates champion battery-powered transport, while consumers remain unsure whether to buy an EV, a hybrid or simply wait for the next breakthrough. In the middle of this noisy debate arrives The EV Evolution, a timely and unusually balanced book by Anil Sasi, National Business Editor at The Indian Express.
This is not another cheerleading account of electric cars. Nor is it a sceptic’s manifesto. Instead, Sasi offers something rarer: a deeply reported, accessible guide to one of the biggest industrial transformations of our time, viewed through the lens of India.
That perspective matters. India is not Norway, where generous subsidies created the world’s highest EV penetration. Nor is it China, whose state-backed industrial strategy built globally dominant battery and EV manufacturers. India must navigate a different path — one constrained by income levels, infrastructure gaps, energy security concerns, manufacturing ambitions and geopolitical realities. Sasi understands that complexity, and resists the temptation to reduce it to simple slogans.
The book’s greatest strength is its breadth. It begins with the surprisingly rich history of India’s early electric-vehicle experiments before examining how Tesla transformed global expectations and how Chinese manufacturers rewrote the rules of competition. Along the way, readers encounter battery chemistry, charging infrastructure, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, autonomous driving, intelligent connected vehicles, battery supply chains, rare-earth dependence, industrial policy, employment, energy security and evolving regulations. Yet, despite covering so much ground, the book rarely feels overwhelming.
That is largely because Sasi writes like an experienced journalist rather than an engineer. Technical concepts are translated into plain English without being dumbed down. Policy debates are explained with clarity rather than ideology. The result is a book that welcomes general readers while offering enough depth to satisfy industry professionals and policymakers.
One of Sasi’s recurring themes is uncertainty. Much of the public conversation assumes battery electric vehicles will inevitably dominate every market. The EV Evolution asks readers to slow down and examine the evidence. Hybrid vehicles are making a comeback in several advanced economies. Battery technologies continue to evolve rapidly. Charging infrastructure remains uneven. Consumer preferences are shifting. Software is becoming as important as hardware. None of these trends fits neatly into a single narrative of inevitable technological victory.
This willingness to embrace complexity gives the book unusual credibility. Sasi argues that India’s transition should remain technology-neutral and pragmatic rather than locking itself prematurely into one pathway. Given India’s dependence on imported critical minerals, the continued evolution of battery chemistry and the country’s unique dominance in two- and three-wheelers, he makes a persuasive case that flexibility may prove more valuable than ideological commitment.
The writing remains refreshingly free of jargon. Sasi has the reporter’s instinct for anecdotes, memorable chapter titles and well-chosen examples.
If the book has one limitation, it is that its neutrality occasionally leaves readers wanting firmer conclusions. Sasi deliberately refuses to declare winners in the contest among battery electric vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and emerging technologies. His caution is intellectually honest — the technology landscape is evolving too quickly for sweeping predictions — but after over 200 pages, some readers may wish he had ventured a clearer ranking of the most promising pathways for India over the next decade. The book excels at mapping possibilities more than prioritising them. That restraint is understandable, though it slightly tempers an otherwise authoritative narrative.
Still, that criticism is minor compared with what the book accomplishes. Few works on emerging technologies manage to remain simultaneously comprehensive, balanced and enjoyable to read. Fewer still avoid becoming obsolete almost as soon as they are published. By focusing on the forces shaping the transition rather than merely today’s products, Sasi gives The EV Evolution a durability that many technology books lack.
For policymakers, it offers a thoughtful framework for evaluating industrial strategy. For business leaders, it provides a clear understanding of the competitive landscape. For students and researchers, it serves as an excellent primer.
And for ordinary readers trying to decide whether the future belongs to batteries, hybrids, hydrogen or something yet to emerge, it offers the rare gift of informed clarity without false certainty.
Electric mobility is often presented as a destination. Sasi reminds us that it is, above all, a journey — and one whose route remains open. That insight alone makes The EV Evolution one of the most valuable books yet written on India’s automotive future. It is likely to become the standard reference for anyone seeking to understand not only where India’s EV revolution is headed but also why the road there may prove far more interesting than anyone expected.
(Srivastava is founder, Global Trade Research Institute)