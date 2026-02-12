Written in blood and breath: Inside The Culling Games

Some books tell stories. Others construct worlds. The Culling Games does something rarer: it builds a cosmos and then asks what kind of moral weight a single human heart must carry when the universe is watching.

Structured as a long poetic epic unfolding across 21 sections, Karun Sagar’s debut is not interested in the comforts of genre. Though it borrows freely from science fiction, myth, anime cosmology, and political allegory, it ultimately belongs to poetry — incantatory, recursive, breath-driven poetry that insists on being felt as much as understood. This is not a novel one “finishes”; it is a work one survives.

Blood and death

At the centre of the book is Anika — child, weapon, inheritor, god-in-waiting — born into a lineage where destiny is not a gift but a burden. Around her spiral survivors, machines seeking emancipation, tree-mothers, jesters of death, orphaned boys, and entire civilisations reduced to collateral damage. The language repeats itself like trauma does: blood and death and blood and death, the refrain returning until it stops shocking and starts indicting. What Sagar understands — and what gives the book its unsettling power — is that repetition is how violence becomes policy, history, and finally normalised fact.

This is a book obsessed with who gets to live, who is allowed to die, and who must carry the memory of both. Its central invention — “making living, lived” — is chilling in its grammatical simplicity. With one small shift in tense, existence is extinguished. In that phrase lies the book’s sharpest political insight: mass death does not require monsters, only systems fluent in euphemism.

To breathe is human

Yet The Culling Games is not nihilistic. For all its scale — galaxies, revolutions, species — its deepest attention is reserved for intimacy: a hand on a shoulder, a breath learned slowly, a child sitting cross-legged trying not to panic while the universe burns. Sagar repeatedly returns to breath as resistance. To breathe is to refuse spectacle. To breathe is to remain human when divinity beckons. In this way, the book quietly aligns itself with older philosophical traditions even as it hurtles through futuristic terrain.

The poetic voice is deliberately uneven — sometimes playful, sometimes brutal, sometimes almost flippant in the face of catastrophe. That tonal instability may unsettle readers expecting polish or restraint, but it is thematically precise. Power, the book argues, is never tidy. Neither is survival. The shifts mirror a consciousness overwhelmed by scale yet still capable of tenderness. When the book slows — when it allows silence, training, waiting — it becomes unexpectedly meditative, almost monastic.

Culturally, The Culling Games arrives at a moment when conversations around genocide, technological power, moral fatigue, and selective empathy dominate global discourse. The cages that appear across solar systems, deciding who may pass and who may not, resonate uncomfortably with our own gated worlds — borders, algorithms, citizenships, economies of worth. Sagar does not lecture; he allegorises. The result is more effective. The reader is implicated without being instructed.

What distinguishes this work from many speculative epics is its refusal to grant easy redemption. Heroism here is not victory but conviction in the face of consequence — and sometimes in spite of it. Even the strongest cannot undo what has been done. Even salvation leaves scars. The final movement of the book understands that surviving power is often harder than acquiring it.

As an object, the book embraces its ambition. It reads like something chanted, argued with, returned to. One can imagine it being read aloud, misread, underlined, resisted. It does not seek universal likability; it seeks resonance. That is a braver aim.

The Culling Games is not a comfortable book, nor should it be. It is a work that asks whether empathy can scale, whether ethics can survive abstraction, whether godhood is anything other than grief magnified. Karun Sagar has written a debut that is fiercely imaginative, morally restless, and emotionally unafraid — a speculative epic that feels less like escapism and more like a reckoning.

In the end, what lingers is not the spectacle of destruction but the quiet insistence beneath it: even the strongest is allowed to be alive. That line alone justifies the journey.