Why fans are furious over Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm

(Written by Shivani P Menon)
Eighty years after George Orwell’s Animal Farm was published, Andy Serkis’ animated adaptation of the political allegory has fans questioning how much a classic can be altered before it becomes a different story altogether.
As the animation rolls out internationally, discussions have centred around how closely the film follows Orwell’s 1945 novella. Early viewers say that while the adaptation broadly retains the original premise: animals overthrowing their human masters, only to find themselves trapped under a different oppression, the adaptation introduces a new character and alters parts of the story.
Those who have read the original have asked what happens when one of literature’s sharpest political warnings is reshaped for a contemporary family-oriented audience.
Sekis, however, has reiterated that Orwell’s estate had green-lighted the adaptation when he got the rights to adapt it.
People who have watched the film contend that while Orwell’s novella derives much of its force from its gradual collapse into political cynicism, the film has changed the tone of the novella, incorporating moments of humour and emotional storytelling aimed at younger audiences.
Detractors argue that changing the tone has altered the meaning of the story. On X, one user, who posts under the handle @scarlettspder2, criticised the adaptation, contending that another film, The Sheep Detectives, “is what the new Animal Farm movie WISHES it was.”
Another frequently discussed difference is the introduction of a character named Lucky who was not there in Orwell’s original novella, and is reportedly the emotional pillar of the adaptation.
While the filmmakers have not positioned Lucky as a replacement for Orwell’s key figures, viewers say the addition alters the emotional rhythm of the story.
The novella’s ending delivers Orwell’s point that revolution often fails because new leaders inevitably become exactly like the oppressors they originally overthrew.
The adaptation, however, diverges from Orwell’s ending, with Serkis neatly tying up everything. Speaking to USA Today, Serkis says, “he was hesitant to dog-pile on an already “bleak world.”
The changes have not gone well. On Reddit, user u/TrickyMap5291, said they revisited Orwell’s novella before watching the film, described the adaptation as “completely inaccurate” compared to the book.
Another user, u/No_Environment_7613, encouraged viewers to revisit Orwell’s novel and earlier adaptations instead, arguing that the latest version was explicitly aimed at children.
Some viewers have defended the film saying how a direct page-to-screen adaptation would not work for the contemporary audiences. Others believe major changes such as a narrative or tonal shift may weaken the story.
Published in 1945, Orwell’s book is widely read as an allegory of the Russian Revolution and the rise of authoritarian rule under Joseph Stalin. Orwell’s novella was interpreted as an indictment of how revolutionary ideals can collapse once they become concentrated in this book.
The novella remains widely taught because it critiques propaganda, political manipulation and the fragility of political memory. One of the famous lines from the book “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others” continues to resonate across generations and political contexts.
Napoleon, the pig who gradually consolidates power, Snowball his political rival, and Boxer, the loyal worker whose unquestioning labour exposes the cost of blind obedience, together reveal how authority can reshape truth while preserving the appearance of equality.