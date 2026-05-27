Why fans are furious over Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm

(Written by Shivani P Menon)

Eighty years after George Orwell’s Animal Farm was published, Andy Serkis’ animated adaptation of the political allegory has fans questioning how much a classic can be altered before it becomes a different story altogether.

As the animation rolls out internationally, discussions have centred around how closely the film follows Orwell’s 1945 novella. Early viewers say that while the adaptation broadly retains the original premise: animals overthrowing their human masters, only to find themselves trapped under a different oppression, the adaptation introduces a new character and alters parts of the story.

Those who have read the original have asked what happens when one of literature’s sharpest political warnings is reshaped for a contemporary family-oriented audience.