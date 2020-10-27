Megha Majumdar’s A Burning makes it to Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction 2021

The shortlist will be announced in November.

For the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction, 46 books—26 fiction, 20 nonfiction— have been selected. And among the non-fiction is Megha Majumdar’s critically acclaimed, A Burning.

The list of non-fiction includes Red Dress in Black and White by Elliot Ackerman, Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, Parakeet by Marie-Helene Bertino, The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich, Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford, Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi, Bring Me the Head of Quentin Tarantino: Stories by Julián Herbert, Pew by Catherine Lacey, Luster by Raven Leilani, A Burning by Megha Majumdar, The Glass Hotel by Emily St John Mandel, Deacon King Kong: A Novel by James McBride, Apeirogon by Colum McCann, Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor, Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell, Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell, Weather by Jenny Offill, Echo on the Bay by Masatsugu Ono, Jack by Marilynne Robinson, Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, Here We Are by Graham Swift, The Last Great Road Bum by Héctor Tobar, Run Me to Earth by Paul Yoon, Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu and Memorial by Bryan Washington.

The shortlist will be announced on November 17. Carnegie Medal winners will receive $5,000 each for the fiction and non-fiction categories.

“This was unquestionably a challenging year for all the obvious reasons. There were times one didn’t feel especially like reading. The news was bleak; the outcomes were dire. And yet, in the end, reading proved to be just the balm one needs to sustain us, to give hope and strength and resilience in the face of an oppressively uncertain future. We know that reading has shown to increase empathy, to reduce stress, and even lower blood pressure. More importantly, however, we discovered that the diversity of voices with which we were able to so deeply engage, the breadth of fascinating subject matter in which we were able to so fully immerse ourselves proved to be the greatest testament to the human spirit. In that sense, 2020 was a great year to be a reader of outstanding books and the Carnegie committee sincerely hopes that others will find the same power we did in the books on this year’s longlist,” Bill Kelly, selection committee chair was quoted as saying.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd