Remembering Andre Beteille: 5 books that define the study of caste and class

Renowned Indian sociologist, writer and public intellectual André Béteille, 91, passed away due to age-related illness at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday (February 3, 2026). According to his family, Béteille had been unwell for some time and died peacefully at home.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Béteille combined empirical research with a deep engagement with democratic institutions, education, and social justice.

Here are some of André Béteille’s most important works, which continue to shape sociological thinking in India and beyond:

Caste, Class and Power (1965)

Caste, Class, and Power is a landmark village study that quietly transformed how India understands social hierarchy. Based on close fieldwork in Sripuram, a Tanjore village, the book traces how caste, land, and political authority once reinforced each other, and how they gradually came apart. André Béteille documents the erosion of Brahmin dominance, the rise of Non-Brahmin political power, and the uneven gains of democracy, education, and land reform. Attentive to both continuity and change, the book reveals a society in transition, where mobility coexists with stubborn inequality, especially for Adi-Dravidas. Rigorous, lucid, and enduringly relevant, it remains essential reading on rural India and social change.