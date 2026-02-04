Remembering Andre Beteille: 5 books that define the study of caste and class

André Béteille, the Indian sociologist, who reshaped the study of caste, class and inequality in India

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
4 min readFeb 4, 2026 09:12 PM IST
André Béteille is an Indian sociologist, writer and public intellectual
Renowned Indian sociologist, writer and public intellectual André Béteille, 91, passed away due to age-related illness at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday (February 3, 2026). According to his family,  Béteille had been unwell for some time and died peacefully at home.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Béteille combined empirical research with a deep engagement with democratic institutions, education, and social justice.

Here are some of André Béteille’s most important works, which continue to shape sociological thinking in India and beyond:

Caste, Class and Power (1965)

Caste, Class, and Power is a landmark village study that quietly transformed how India understands social hierarchy. Based on close fieldwork in Sripuram, a Tanjore village, the book traces how caste, land, and political authority once reinforced each other, and how they gradually came apart. André Béteille documents the erosion of Brahmin dominance, the rise of Non-Brahmin political power, and the uneven gains of democracy, education, and land reform. Attentive to both continuity and change, the book reveals a society in transition, where mobility coexists with stubborn inequality, especially for Adi-Dravidas. Rigorous, lucid, and enduringly relevant, it remains essential reading on rural India and social change.

Also Read | My walks with Andre Beteille: He was a true scholar who never thought of himself as an academic star

Studies in Agrarian Social Structure (1974)

inequality in rural India. In this concise volume, André Béteille cuts through romanticised village studies to reveal how land, labor, and production truly shape social hierarchies. Challenging caste-only explanations, he traces the shift toward class-based inequalities and shows how economic organisation drives conflict and change. Grounded in rich empirical insight yet boldly theoretical, the book redefines how agrarian societies should be studied. Clear, critical, and compelling, it remains an essential read for anyone interested in rural transformation, social stratification, and the dynamics of power in developing societies.

The Idea of Natural Inequality and Other Essays (1983)

The Idea of Natural Inequality and Other Essays is a bold and penetrating collection in which André Béteille unpacks how inequality is justified, challenged, and lived in modern societies. Grounded in contemporary India yet rich in comparative insight, these essays explore caste, class, power, and privilege alongside competing ideas of equality. Béteille interrogates the notion of “natural” inequality with clarity and intellectual rigor, exposing how social hierarchies are sustained through culture, ideology, and institutions. Thoughtful, incisive, and deeply relevant, the book bridges sociology, philosophy, and political thought, making it essential reading for anyone seeking to understand inequality not just as a condition, but as an idea that shapes social life.

Some of André Béteille’s most important works. (Source: amazon.in) Some of André Béteille’s most important works. (Source: amazon.in)

Equality and Universality: Essays in Social and Political Theory (2002)

Equality and Universality: Essays in Social and Political Theory is a collection of incisive essays in which Andre Beteille examines the persistence of inequality within democratic societies. Focusing primarily on India while adopting a comparative sociological perspective, the book explores class, caste, status, justice, and equality as interconnected social realities. Beteille critically analyses different forms of inequality and reflects on the moral and practical limits of egalitarian ideals. Rejecting simplistic solutions, he highlights the tension between universal democratic principles and deeply rooted social differences. The essays combine empirical insight with theoretical clarity, making the book a significant contribution to social and political theory.

Universities at the Crossroads (2010)

Universities at the Crossroads by Andre Beteille examines the changing role of universities in contemporary society, with a primary focus on India set within a historical and comparative framework. The book analyses the original objectives of universities and evaluates how far they have remained faithful to their academic and social missions. Beteille views the university both as a center of learning and a social institution, shaped by the rapid expansion of higher education since the mid-twentieth century. He explores the causes and consequences of this growth, highlighting the central challenge of promoting social inclusion while maintaining rigorous standards of teaching and research.

Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections. Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com.

 

Feb 04: Latest News
