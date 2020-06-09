Ananya Panday shares her favourite book; find out about it here

What book are you reading at the moment? (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram) What book are you reading at the moment? (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

For long, a paucity of time was held as a reason for not being able to finish a book. This lockdown has given everyone a chance to rekindle their lost habit and Ananya Panday is one of them. Recently, the actor shared on Instagram that she is reading Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s The Palace of Illusions.

Published in 2008, this novel shifts the male gaze that had hitherto guided our understanding of the epic Mahabharata and chooses the vantage point of Draupadi to retell the familiar tale. Thus from a specific story of five brothers, it became of a woman living in a patriarchal world.

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is an award-winning journalist who has written books like Queen of Dreams, The Mistress of Spices, Sister of My Heart, The Vine of Desire and Before We Visit the Goddess.

In We Visit the Goddess, the author explores familiar territory like mythology. “The Indian-American poet and author, known for The Palace of Illusions and The Mistress of Spices, plays with familiar themes from her earlier works. While Sabitri’s story gathers in the reader’s minds like the ominous dark clouds, Bela’s defiance is not very distant from her mother’s. Tara is further alienated, growing up in the US, a child to immigrant parents, whose sense of identity colludes with Sabitri’s,” a review in Indian Express stated.

“Divakaruni also brings in references to mythology, to Savitri, who follows Yama to the edge of the world to get back her husband’s soul. The preamble to the book begins with verses from the Manusmriti (“Where women are honoured, there the gods are pleased”) and Jean Thompson’s Fire Dreams (“Everybody lives two ways. The first is simple, the second less so”),” it further added.

