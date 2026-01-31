Premium

From the Belly of the Prison: Anand Teltumbde’s The Cell and the Soul

Anand Teltumbde’s The Cell and the Soul shows how incarceration, historically meant to improve a person’s character, today has become the State’s tool for revenge

Written by: Shah Alam Khan
4 min readJan 31, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Anand Teltumbde’s The Cell and the SoulAnand Teltumbde’s The Cell and the Soul (Photo: Amazon.in)
Make us preferred source on Google

The arrest of intellectuals as a fall out of the Bhima-Koregaon (BK) violence of 2018 has given us an array of essays, books and poetry that speaks volumes of the beauty of creativity within the precincts of prison. One such book is The Cell and the Soul by Anand Teltumbde.

In her path breaking treatise, Are Prisons Obsolete? (2003), American activist Angela Davis argues that despite its classist, racist and patriarchal foundations, prisons have invisibly crept into our ‘routine’ consciousness as a prerequisite of modern society. Angela wrote this for the largely privatised and brutally capitalist American prison system. The Cell and the Soul shows the Indian prison system is not very different.

Anand describes the deplorable condition of prisoners in the Taloja jail, Maharashtra, where he was incarcerated for 31 months, a portrayal that would be true for most prisons in the country. The book is also a dissection of caste and Indian society – a soup of life, misery, identity and structural violence. It measures the insouciance of a society that loves to discard its poor, with the prison being the most suitable dumping ground.

Anand discusses the social dynamics of the prison as if it is a living organism with a heart, lung and a brain. He writes about the hierarchical subtleties and informal economies that exist within Indian prisons. He describes a crime as something that is “what the police think it is” – an appropriate definition in a republic that jails its young intellectuals like Umar Khalid for crimes that are still undecided and unwritten.

The prisoners of the BK violence are prisoners of consciousness. Most of the intellectuals and activists have shared their experiences of interactions with fellow prisoners from inside the jail. Sudha Bhardwaj’s “Phansi Yard” (2023), or Varavara Rao’s A Life in Poetry (2023) are books within the same genre. Anand’s book too meanders into his relationship with other prisoners, men of authority in jail and more.

He devotes one chapter each to two of his co-accused in the BK violence case – Stan Swamy and Varavara Rao. As he describes his conversations with Swamy, the Priest-activist whose subsequent death due to mismanagement of his COVID made headlines of ignominy – he delves into identity, vulnerability and the rights of tribals (for whom Stan worked all his life) and rebellions. Terming their complicated conversations on revolution- the ‘Rule of the Poor’– Anand recalls how he used to tease Stan asking where the revolution would come from so “we might send her a pick-up”.

The Cell and the Soul is a poignant repository of our times. It is a labyrinth of injustice, hate and hope in our consciousness where Anand’s words celebrate life and death on equal terms. The deep pain in the description of the life and death of his brother is like a whisper in a forest sleeping in the moonlight –- only loud enough to be heard by the relevant.

Story continues below this ad

In a poignant chapter he describes the suicide of a fellow prisoner, an ‘innocent illiterate’ man named Bhola, who was even unaware of his charges. Indian prisons are surely where darkness and night live.

In Prison Notebooks (1946), Antonio Gramsci wrote more than 80 years ago, that the capitalist state rules through force plus consent –- political society is the realm of force and civil society is the realm of consent. The Cell and the Soul is a scream against all realms of the capitalist and the authoritative. It breaks the monologue of hierarchy and gives us an insight into what’s wrong with the Indian justice system and what can be done to rectify it.

The Cell and the Soul needs to be read urgently particularly by the youth of a country that is burdened by the weight of majoritarianism, casteism and communalism. This book is a wonderful luminous antidote.

The writer is professor, Department of Orthopaedics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
“It seems the process will now be discontinued”: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Catherine OHara passes away at 71
Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: Macaulay Culkin remembers on-screen 'mama', Dan Levy pays tribute to Schitt’s Creek co-star
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
chicken soup
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Advertisement
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
chicken soup
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement