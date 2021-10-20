Amitav Ghosh, Salman Rushdie to headline latest edition of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest

The 12th edition of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest will be held in November and will see participation by some of the top names from the literary world, including Amitav Ghosh, Salman Rushdie, Anne Enright, Ruskin Bond and Nick Hornby.

The acclaimed festival will be held from 18-21 November virtually for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival has a national and international line-up across literature, poetry, philosophy, science, business and the arts with guests like Shashi Tharoor, Indra Nooyi, Steven Pinker, David Baldacci, Ashis Nandy, Nguyen Phan Que Mai, Vidya Dehejia, Martin Kemp, Rebecca Solnit, Amish and Neena Gupta, among others.

Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest will pay tribute to its founder and founder-director Anil Dharker, who passed away in March 2021. The latest edition will also honour Shashi Baliga, its executive director, who passed away due to COVID-19 in May this year.

Amy Fernandes, Director of the Festival, said though this edition of the Litfest will be a “poignant event” as the team and the audience will miss Dharker and Baliga, they have ensured that the festival will meet the “exceptional standards” set by the duo.

“As we once again host world leaders in thought and word across a range of subjects, we would like to most sincerely thank the Tata group for their continued support and their belief in the enduring value of the Litfest,” Fernandes said in a statement.

Others dignitaries joining the festival include Ashwin Sanghi, Matthew Weiner, Marlon James, Shobhaa De, Rutger Bregman, Amy Blakemore, Matt Haig, Heather Morris, Thomas Homer-Dixon, Dolly Thakore, Jonathan Drori, Hilary Leichter, Daniel Lieberman, Farah Bashir and Sanjena Sathian.

Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, said the 12th edition of the festival will continue its trend of bringing together some of the most accomplished writers, artistes and intellectuals for “meaningful conversations and debates.”

“We invite everyone to be a part of this brilliant line-up of events and hope to take forward the remarkable legacy left behind by Anil Dharker and Shashi Baliga,” Bhat said.

Tata Literature Live! Mumbai Litfest will also see the ‘Introduction to Indian Languages’ with a session each on Marathi prose and poetry, along with a performance in Marathi.

