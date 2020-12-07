Amish announces second non-fiction book, co-authored with sister

Amish's second non-fiction book is titled Dharma: Decoding the Epics for a Meaningful Life.(Source: PR handout)

Best-selling author Amish has announced a new non-fiction book Dharma: Decoding the Epics for a Meaningful Life. This would be his second in the genre after Immortal India, which was released in 2017.

The book has been co-authored by Amish’s sister Bhavna Roy, and offers practical and philosophical lessons from our epics that are relevant in the modern world.

Published by Westland Publications, the book is written in a conversational style (echoing the method of many ancient Upanishads). Through those conversations between immensely-relatable characters set in modern-day India, readers can gain insights into different practical, philosophical lessons from our great epic the Mahabharat, and from Amish’s fiction books, the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra series.

“Our ancients said that stories are a vehicle to understanding philosophies. And at the heart of all Indian schools of philosophies is the apparently simple, but also hugely complex question: What is Dharma? If we can understand Dharma to some extent, we can lead a more meaningful life. And isn’t that what all of us seek? This conversation is even more important as we are confronted with a series of back-breaking challenges these days: Pandemics, climate change, conflicts between nations, breakdown of community and family structures. How do we cope with times that are this tough? That’s the conversation we hope to trigger through this book, in an easy conversational style that even those who are not familiar with our epics or ancient stories, can understand,” Amish said in a statement.

“The Mahabharat is full of deeper meanings and philosophies, that are often missed. Amish’s fiction books, the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series, also carry many philosophical lessons and explorations of Dharma. Those who want to live deeper, thoughtful, meaningful lives, explore these philosophies. I have often found such people at Amish’s events. But there are very few people who can be met at events and curated gatherings. How do we reach a larger audience? With that aim in mind, Amish and I thought of this book; as a way to discuss Dharma, and the deeper philosophical lessons inherent in the books mentioned earlier. Of course, the aim is not just some theoretical discussions. Philosophies which are not applied in real life, are meaningless. So we discuss philosophies in this book and also how they apply in a practical, real way, in life,” sister Bhavna Roy added.

Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO, Westland Publications Pvt Ltd, said, “Amish never fails to take us by surprise every time he comes out with a new book and this time is no different. This is precisely why his readers love the content he writes. In troubled times such as these, when the entire world is confronted with a series of seemingly insurmountable problems, we are proud to publish a book that holds meaning to each and every individual’s life. Through this book, we aim to reach the intelligent minds that are looking for deep pragmatic philosophies presented in an easy reader-friendly manner, which they can practice to bring about a positive change in their lives.”

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon.in December 7, 2020, onwards.

