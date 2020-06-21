Amish announces his new book, Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India

The book will be available in various formats soon. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The book will be available in various formats soon. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

There has been a flurry of book announcements of late, and the latest one is by Amish. The author of The Immortals of Meluha has announced the launch of his new book, Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India. Published by Westland Publications Pvt Ltd, his latest fiction is set in 11th-century, India. The book begins with Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion and the massacre of the holy Somnath Temple. It then proceeds to document the adventure of the warrior-king Suheldev and the way he brings together people from various faiths.

“The idea behind writing Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India, was to bring to national consciousness an inspiring story that has been ignored in the pages of Indian history. A story that has particular relevance today. Legend of Suheldev is the story of a king who united men and women of the nation, irrespective of their religion, caste, region, or status in society. An epic adventure, and an inspiring tale of unity, the message of King Suheldev echoes across the chasm of time: when we Indians are united, we are unbeatable,” the author said.

This also marks the first book written under the Immortal Writers’ Centre, a team of writers who help Amish in conducting research and composing first drafts. The concept, however, comes from the author himself and he clears the manuscript.

“Amish’s books are loved by both the masses and the critics, and have more than 5.5 million copies in print while also winning many awards. We are excited to work with the Immortal Writers’ Centre initiative, that allows us to convert many more story ideas from Amish’s mind into books that the world can read. To Amish’s fans, this book will read like any of his other books. Amish has said often that he has more ideas than the capacity to write, since by himself, he cannot write faster than a book every 1.5 to 2 years. We are very excited about the prospects of this new initiative, and I’m sure that his readers will be equally excited. And we want to assure the readers (which Amish has himself done) that this will not mean any delay in the 4th book of the Ram Chandra Series, which Amish is already writing!” Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO of Westland Publications Pvt Ltd opined on the Writers’ Centre.

