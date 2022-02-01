Amazon decides to close the page on Westland

February 1, 2022 6:50:26 pm
Amazon has annouced the closure of Westland, nearly six years after the global retail conglomerate acquired the Indian publishing house in 2016.
“After a thorough review, we have made the difficult decision to no longer operate Westland. We are working closely with the employees, authors, agents, and distribution partners on this transition and we remain committed to innovating for customers in India,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an email response.
Helmed by publisher VK Karthika, Westland has published a wide range of books from literary fiction to political analyses to translations and children’s books. Its imprints include Context (for literary fiction), Tranquebar (for non-fiction), Eka, its bhasha publishing division, and Red Panda, their children’s division.
Some of the authors on their list include JCB Prize for literature winners S Hareesh, M Mukundan; Perumal Murugan, Chetan Bhagat and Amish. Recently, they had published Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani’s debut novel, Lal Salaam.
