How poet Amanda Gorman’s life has changed after Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Inauguration Day

On January 20, Amanda Gorman became the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration in the United States. But her poem not only made Joe-Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration a memorable event but also changed the 22-year-old’s life in more ways than one. For one, her social media following took a huge leap (she now has over a million followers on Twitter and over 3 million on Instagram). Her book sales too surged significantly. Things, however, are just getting started.

Gorman, who had worn an all-yellow ensemble from Prada paired with a red satin headband on Inauguration Day, will now be represented by the agency IMG Models, which also represents stars like Kate Moss, Gigi and Bella Hadid. And a report in The Guardian further informs that the red satin headband sold out while a large number of people searched for “yellow coats” after her outfit impressed one and all.

At the same time, she will also be reciting an original poem at the Super Bowl 2021, reports the Associated Press. The NFL has also selected three people who served during the pandemic in the role of honorary captains for the Super Bowl. “She will recite her poem about the trio’s impact before the game which will be televised and shown inside Raymond James Stadium,” the report states.

Speaking to Vogue prior to the inauguration, Gorman shared that the colour of her outfit was a nod to Jill Biden. “One thing I can say is that I’m pretty sure I’ll be wearing a ring that has a caged bird, to symbolise I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. I’m also wearing a yellow coat, which is my own nod to Dr. Jill Biden, who was the one who recommended me in the first place, and I’m so honoured by that. She said, “I saw this video of you and you were wearing yellow and I loved it.” I’m glad we can talk about the fashion, because it has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me.”

(With inputs from AP)