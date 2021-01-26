scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Amanda Gorman books see surge in sales after inaugural poem

Gorman, 22, became the youngest poet to read out a poem at a Presidential inauguration on January 20

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 26, 2021 1:34:14 pm
Her poem was about hope without losing sight of the violent past. (Source: Oprah/Twitter | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Undeniably, there were two highlights from the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden inauguration day: Senator Bernie Sander’s mittens and Amanda Gorman’s poem The Hill We Climb. With her poem, she encapsulated the fractured times we are living in at the same withholding hope for a better future. Gorman, 22, became the youngest to read out a poem at a Presidential inauguration. She was raved and spoken about long after the event was over.

Her surging popularity has trickled into the sales of her books as well. On January 20, the young poet shared that her books topped on Amazon. “I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: “For words alone are certain good: Sing, then” she wrote.

Gorman’s trajectory has been impressive as well as inspirational. She suffered from a speech impediment but never let it come in her way, and at the age of 16, was named the youth poet laureate of Los Angeles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, she had said, “I don’t look at my disability as a weakness. It’s made me the performer that I am and the storyteller that I strive to be. When you have to teach yourself how to say sounds, when you have to be highly concerned about pronunciation, it gives you a certain awareness of sonics, of the auditory experience,” she added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement