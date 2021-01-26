Amanda Gorman books see surge in sales after inaugural poem

Undeniably, there were two highlights from the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden inauguration day: Senator Bernie Sander’s mittens and Amanda Gorman’s poem The Hill We Climb. With her poem, she encapsulated the fractured times we are living in at the same withholding hope for a better future. Gorman, 22, became the youngest to read out a poem at a Presidential inauguration. She was raved and spoken about long after the event was over.

Her surging popularity has trickled into the sales of her books as well. On January 20, the young poet shared that her books topped on Amazon. “I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: “For words alone are certain good: Sing, then” she wrote.

So humbled by everyone’s support! If you’d like to read more of my words, you can pre-order my first ever poetry collection, The Hill We Climb, here! @penguinrandom https://t.co/vNSo3WFpuf — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Gorman’s trajectory has been impressive as well as inspirational. She suffered from a speech impediment but never let it come in her way, and at the age of 16, was named the youth poet laureate of Los Angeles.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, she had said, “I don’t look at my disability as a weakness. It’s made me the performer that I am and the storyteller that I strive to be. When you have to teach yourself how to say sounds, when you have to be highly concerned about pronunciation, it gives you a certain awareness of sonics, of the auditory experience,” she added.