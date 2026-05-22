What is Alpine Divorce? The chilling 1893 short story playing out in 2026

Back in 1893 when only death, cruelty or criminality could part an unhappily married couple, Scottish-Canadian novelist Robert Barr wrote a short story, An Alpine Divorce, in which a husband plans to push his wife off a Swiss precipice. Around 130 years later, the term has been claimed by a tribe of women who have been abandoned by their male partners on mountainous trails and other life-threatening situations to force a separation.

The phenomenon, which was common enough to be used as a slang among hiking guides, became mainstream starting with TikTok in February 2026, after an Austrian court convicted a man for manslaughter after he abandoned his girlfriend on the Grossglockner mountain–the highest mountains in the Alps. An ex-girlfriend later testified that the accused had also abandoned her on the trail.

A feminist twist in the tale

Robert Barr’s story, An Alpine Divorce, depicted as a comic. (Generated using AI) Robert Barr’s story, An Alpine Divorce, depicted as a comic. (Generated using AI)

Despite what the premise suggests Alpine Divorce is not the story of a swooning damsel in distress. Barr’s story is arguably a feminist one and way ahead of its times.

“In some natures there are no half-tones; nothing but raw primary colours ….This probably would have mattered little had he not married a wife whose nature was an exact duplicate of his own,” the story begins, establishing the couple as equals from the get-go.

If opposites attract, similar poles repel and so the acrimonious couple could not stand each other, so much so that Mr Bodeman concocts a plan to dispatch her once and for all by pushing her down an Alpine precipice during a walk, only to be one upped by his wife, who plummets to her death by her own volition, after framing him for murder.

Why go for an alpine divorce in the 21st century

In the Bodemans’ case, the couple was ineligible for a divorce under the laws of the times. But, why are men in the 21st century where one can opt for a no-fault divorce or even simply break up with their partners, planning Alpine divorces rather than ending the relationship?

Chetna Luthra, Clinical Psychologist at Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, lists a few impulses to propel men to abandon their partners, namely retaliation after feeling insulted, reinforcing power over the partner, avoiding emotional confrontation and emotional dysregulation (difficulty managing anger, shame, rejection, or frustration).

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“When conflict, frustration or disappointment builds up, some people have a fight or flight response,” says Jasmine Arora, Consultant Clinical Psychologist at Artemis Hospitals. “Instead of communicating, they choose to escape both physically and emotionally. In remote environments this instinct can be amplified as stress, fear and ego can trump empathy.”

A modern depiction of an Alpine divorce, which is a surprisingly common phenomenon. (Generated using AI) A modern depiction of an Alpine divorce, which is a surprisingly common phenomenon. (Generated using AI)

One of the key questions jurists ask about abandonment cases is where to draw the line between a panicked poor decision and a calculated act of control or punishment. “A panic‑driven act is more associated with acute emotional flooding, narrowed thinking, impulsivity, and later guilt. A controlling act is more associated with awareness of the partner’s vulnerability,” says Luthra.

One question that lingers is whether Mr Bodman is innocent because his wife pulled the trigger before he could? Psychologists say the character has no remorse, just the shock of a predator who unexpectedly finds himself the prey. “A truly panicked decision is impulsive and often there is instant regret, worry and attempts to correct the situation,” Arora says.

Why is it always men

In Barr’s story, both spouses are equally murderous, but most Alpine Divorces feature a male partner abandoning a female partner. “Traditional masculinity often discourages emotional vulnerability,” Luthra says. “Conflict can become tied to ego and identity, criticism, rejection, or feeling ‘disrespected’ may be experienced as a threat to self‑worth or masculinity.”

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Ten years after #MeToo allowed women to name and shame powerful men, who harassed women in the workplace, the Alpine Divorce trend has allowed women to bond over a traumatic incident, and warn other women to be on their guard, lest they find themselves stumbling on treacherous trails looking for a partner who has run off in the wilderness.