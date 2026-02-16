Black History Month: African American authors one should read

If I were to go back to the time and ask myself when did I start taking African American literature seriously, it would be from a random book I picked from a lot of second hand books.

The book was titled Great Short Stories by African American writers (Dover Thrift Editions). Reading some of the short stories felt liberating. But you might ask me, why would I necessarily feel liberated in the stories of Black writers? While, majorly there is necessarily no sort of overt cultural intersection, there is, what it seems to be, a cultural parallel, where in the stories not only pave a way for understanding stereotypical frameworks, but also find a cognizance in the regional dialects they produced.

Beginning to read Black writers may look tricky at first, however, reading up about the biographical aspects of these writers might help in developing the base of the context you are trying to expect on while reading the book you have picked. These are my personal favourite, the ones that stuck through me.

bell hooks

bell hooks (credit: National Museum of Black History and Culture) bell hooks (credit: National Museum of Black History and Culture)

For me bell hooks is by far the easiest author to read. Her calm and lucid writing is often comprehensive in its own way and it aims to take the reader on a journey full of self-discovery. All About Love is one of the most widely known and well-read of her books; more so because it holds all the answers to what you might have been looking for, in terms of any kind of human relationships. Listening to some of her interviews, may also help you in taking a linear perspective about the many things she talks about in her books.

Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison (credit: Wikipedia) Toni Morrison (credit: Wikipedia)

One of the most well-known African American authors in history, Toni Morrison was the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Her writing feels like a testimony to her ancestors, to testify against the wrongs by presenting the truth in its rawest form. Books like Beloved, may be hard to comprehend because of the lack of book chapters and chapter breaks. The good thing is that you develop the good type of patience once you start reading her books.

Alice Walker

Alice Walker (credit: Wikipedia) Alice Walker (credit: Wikipedia)

Radiant and explorative writing from Alice Walker, one is persuaded to engage in understanding the phenomenal depth and racial enigmas that have been dragged over from one generation to the next. However, race is not all she embraces. In her novels, like The Color Purple, that also won the Pulitzer Prize, she discusses something that is not talked about often. Women’s sexuality and the knowledge of their own bodies. Her reflective writing begins to pave way for us and insist us to sit with the thought of how much, we as women, pay heed to what our body needs, at the time.

James Baldwin

James Baldwin (credit: Wikipedia) James Baldwin (credit: Wikipedia)

Writing from Baldwin feels fluid and succulent. Giovanni’s Room was of course, the basis of my discernment for the narrative style he adopts for his writing. One recalls the novel as a gay novel, however, limiting to only being called a gay novel, could be reducing its scope of intent. As you gradually turn the pages of the book, you shall realise that there is a part of you in it. Feeling lost, looking for approval, wanting to be seen and feel loved. More is to be discovered by a man who kept name in the honour of his identity and feeling adaptability.

Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes (credit: Wikipedia) Langston Hughes (credit: Wikipedia)

If at any point of time, you wonder if there is poetry that could be read, for those who don’t usually read poetry but want to, I will blindly recommend picking a poetry collection from Langston Hughes. When observed closely, you will find that Hughes’ energies in the poem travel to his most inner part of the mind. One that brings awareness and inner talking out of the system. Reading Hughes’ poems have been rewarding and felt like inspiration to speculate the innermost anxieties of the self.

Zora Neale Hurston

Zora Neale Hurston (credit: WIkipedia) Zora Neale Hurston (credit: WIkipedia)

Any listicle about discussing authors under Black History Month remains incomplete without the name Zora Neale Hurston. Even though her book titled, ‘Their eyes were watching God’ remains one of the most famous, it can often mislead people into believing that the book was necessarily about religion. Her writing depicts the fierce, strong

and unapologetic nature of women, one that seeks to relate to women of the age today, that wake up every day and imagine a version of themselves to be better with every passing day, through the continuous acts of defying the ‘feminine’ image. Her books remain inspiring, especially for the women of her time.

As I close this listicle, one is not reminded of the racial classifications that seeped into our cultures of developing hatred, what is to be seen is the portrayal of harmony and love in its richest form, and to make the world believe in a way of writing, that meant no history with hatred. That is what I would like to be reminded of Black History Month.