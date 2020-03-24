Albert Uderzo, co-creator and illustrator of Astérix, passes away

Albert Uderzo died of a heart attack. (File Photo) Albert Uderzo died of a heart attack. (File Photo)

Albert Uderzo, the French comic artist and most well-known as the illustrator of Astérix, passed away at the age of 92. “Albert Uderzo died in his sleep at his home in Neuilly, after a heart attack that was not linked to the coronavirus. He had been extremely tired for the past several weeks,” Bernard de Choisy, his son-in-law was quoted as saying to AFP.

Born on April 25, 1927, he along with René Goscinny had created the enduring Asterix comics in 1959. In 1977, following the death of Goscinny, Uderzo started writing. He however retired in 2011 after 52 years of being deeply associated with the beloved comic hero. In 2014, he also buried the seven-year long legal hatchet with his daughter. In 2008, she had challenged his decision to sell 60 per cent stake in the Asterix publisher.

The Asterix series was first published in Pilote, a Franco-Belgian comics magazine on 29 October 1959. It traces the adventures of the Gaulish warriors as they fight the Roman empire during the era of Julius Caesar. From last year, first four albums of the series — Astérix: Gaulwasi Astérix; Astérix: Sone ki Darati; Astérix: Astérix aur Gawthwasi; Astérix: Astérix Talwarbaz — were available in Hindi and were published by Om Books International.

The first four albums of the Astérix comics series was launched by HE Mr Alexandre Ziegler, the then Ambassador of France to India,and publisher Ajay Mago. The event took place at the Residence of France on March 27 and was attended by many including the co-translators Dipa Chaudhuri and Puneet Gupta.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.