Alan Rickman diaries to be published as one book

A report in The Guardian states the diaries of late actor Alan Rickman are about to be published. There will be 27 handwritten volumes which will provide a candid, unfiltered picture of his thoughts regarding life and career which spanned for more than 25 years.

The same report informs that rights of his diaries have been acquired by Publisher Canongate and it will be put out as The Diaries of Alan Rickman in 2022. Apparently, the actor maintained diaries since the early 1990s and, the report states, the intention was to get them published. In the course of the next 25 years he continued with this practice right till his demise in 2016. The book will be edited by Alan Taylor from the Scottish Review of Books.

“I’m delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan’s diaries, and couldn’t have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor. The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts,” Rima Horton, Rickman’s partner of many years was quoted as saying.

“More than anything though, the diaries reveal the real Alan Rickman, funny, passionate, occasionally provocative, and give fresh insight into his art. He wrote his diaries as if chatting with a close friend. They provide pitch-perfect vignettes: short, pithy paragraphs painting big pictures, and offering intriguing insights into himself, his peers and the world around him. They are intimate, perceptive and very funny,” Canongate was quoted as saying in the report while adding the letters will include stories regarding his friendship with co-stars and observations and reviews of plays.

Simon Thorogood, editorial director at Canongate, described the book as a treat for the late actor’s fans everywhere.

